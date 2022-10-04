“He came out of a Disney movie” - Sykkuno reacts to Dream’s face-reveal

On October 3, YouTube Gaming sensation Thomas "Sykkuno" reacted to fellow content creator and Minecraft star Clay "Dream's" face-reveal. The streamer was flabbergasted upon seeing that almost 1.1 million fans tuned in to Dream's face-reveal broadcast.

Once Dream finally took off his signature mask and revealed his face to the masses, Sykkuno exclaimed:

"Oh my god, it's Dream, guys! He's Dream, guys! That's him! I'm going to be honest, he's almost looks like he came out of a Disney movie or something, and that's not a bad thing."

Sykkuno states he's happy for Dream following the latter's face-reveal

At the four-hour mark of the October 3 broadcast, Sykkuno tuned into Dream's YouTube channel to watch the highly anticipated face-reveal.

As soon as the Minecraft icon's mask came off, the former Twitch streamer stated that Dream looked like a Disney movie character. Thomas was amused to see that the YouTuber finally showed his face, and said:

"I can't believe he just did it. I thought he was going to straight up bait everyone out. 1.5 million watching, and if you throw in all the people reacting, it's easily like, 2 million plus people watching."

Sykkuno claimed that Dream's face-reveal was not the "craziest" thing for the audience. He provided a rationale for his thoughts by saying:

"What I will say is this. I think for the fans, well, I know a lot of fans are super excited. I think for the fans, it's not the craziest thing because he's going to be doing a lot of the same stuff. I think for him it's going to make a big difference. You know? He can do a lot more stuff now, and not have to worry about, you know, people leaking what he looks like. He can hang out with friends a lot now."

Timestamp: 04:31:50

Sykkuno revealed that Dream got in touch with him, asking to hang out at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego:

"I mean, I know he messaged me, saying we should hang out at TwitchCon. So that'll be cool."

The Las Vegas-native reminisced about the first time he met Dream during an Among Us session:

"But it's been a long journey, guys. I think the first time we met him, we were playing Among Us with him, and we had the classic 'Let's go boys' moment. That was pretty fun."

As the face-reveal video concluded, Sykkuno provided his final thoughts:

"Really happy for Dream, guys. I think it's a good step. I mean, I used to not have a face cam too, and I think it helped a lot to not have to worry about. Woo hoo Dream! Wow! Honestly, he did that the best way possible. No jebaits, nothing weird. He just did his thing and thanked everyone."

Fans react to Sykkuno's take on Dream's face-reveal

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions, with one stating that Dream looked like a "normal guy." Here's a snippet of some relevant fan comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to Dream's face-reveal (Image via Twitch Edited Clips/YouTube)

Dream's face-reveal video, titled "hi, I'm Dream," is still trending on YouTube. The five-minute-long feature has garnered more than 26 million views and 2.8 million likes within a day of its premiere.

