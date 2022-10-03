Dream finally reveals his face, leaving the Minecraft community in shock

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Clay "Dream" has finally revealed his face, fulfilling a promise he made to fans a few short weeks ago. Some fans were disappointed by the reveal, while others were shocked and excited by it.

The face reveal received more than sufficient hype leading up to the YouTube video premiere. Numerous big-name content creators posted their reactions to seeing the Minecraft star's face via FaceTime.

The YouTuber's fans, including over one million viewers who tuned in for the video's premiere, have now seen his face.

After a little more last-minute teasing, the streamer finally looked into the camera and formally reintroduced himself to the world:

"Hi, my name is Clay, otherwise known as Dream online. You may have heard of me."

Minecraft community reacts as Dream finally takes off his mask and reveals his face

The long-awaited face reveal of one of YouTube's top creators has finally happened. The formerly faceless Minecraft YouTuber has built up an audience of over 30 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel, as well as an unquantifiable presence across social media.

He explained that the timing of the reveal was due to his friend and fellow content creator GeorgeNotFound's plans to move to the United States to live and collaborate with the Dream Team. He added that doing the reveal now opens the door for more collaborative opportunities and new types of content in the future:

"My goal was to just start doing things. Get out, meet creators, say hi to my friends finally. Just get out in the world finally."

Alongside the reveal video, the YouTuber posted a pair of photos on Twitter.

There has been an outpouring of supportive tweets and messages for the Minecraft star following the reveal.

Fans and friends said that they were proud of Dream and expressed their excitement for what the future holds.

rose!🤍 @cadavruwu idk how to explain it but when i saw dream’s face i saw comfort, i saw warmth, i saw reassurance, i saw care, he’s DREAM, THE dream that we all know and love and so much, im so so so incredibly proud of him man idk how to explain it but when i saw dream’s face i saw comfort, i saw warmth, i saw reassurance, i saw care, he’s DREAM, THE dream that we all know and love and so much, im so so so incredibly proud of him man

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ love u man @Dream So proud of you man :) it’s been years in the making and you’re finally on the other side of it! Excited for this new era and I’m so excited to finally meet you IRLlove u man @Dream So proud of you man :) it’s been years in the making and you’re finally on the other side of it! Excited for this new era and I’m so excited to finally meet you IRL 💕 love u man

tina :D @TinaKitten @Dream I feel like words can’t express how proud I am of you and how happy I am that you finally get to be with all your friends FINALLLYYYYY @Dream I feel like words can’t express how proud I am of you and how happy I am that you finally get to be with all your friends FINALLLYYYYY 😭

crissy ᵕ̈ @DREAMYCATGIRL i’d say i’m proud of dream but my face says it all i’d say i’m proud of dream but my face says it all https://t.co/THBlA8HXAo

Many held out hope that the YouTube star would be physically attractive. Some, including fellow Minecraft YouTuber TommyInnit, complimented his appearance following the official reveal.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit alright i’ll say it Dream Is Hot alright i’ll say it Dream Is Hot https://t.co/cAJ7Exa4Gc

Loey @Loeybug Dream is hot honest to god good for him Dream is hot honest to god good for him

Others mocked the YouTuber's appearance, including those that noticed similarities between him and fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson.

dave 🧃 @turtleteched so proud of dream for his face reveal 🤩 i know it took a lot for him to get here! so proud of dream for his face reveal 🤩 i know it took a lot for him to get here! https://t.co/i6rogt97hn

dylkinz @dylkinz damn shane?? thats a damn shame but like dreams face reveal was like everyone hated it gaw damn and HES UGLY is trending and now PUT THE MASK BACK ON is too ☠️☠️ damn shane?? thats a damn shame but like dreams face reveal was like everyone hated it gaw damn and HES UGLY is trending and now PUT THE MASK BACK ON is too ☠️☠️ https://t.co/tvWf6bkPZ4

Following the reveal, the streamer sent out a tweet thanking his fans for their support during this chapter of his career.

dream @dreamwastaken that was insane thanks everyone for going on this journey with me :^) that was insane thanks everyone for going on this journey with me :^)

The face reveal has now been completed, marking the end of an era in Dream's YouTube career, as well as the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

