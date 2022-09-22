"The mask is coming off" - Minecraft fame Dream teases much-awaited face reveal in next YouTube video

Popular YouTuber Dream's much-awaited face reveal is all set to happen with his next YouTube video, according to a community post uploaded that he uploaded on his official channel.

Dream is one of the most formidable names in the realm of content creation, and boasting over a whopping 30.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel alone.

Since his first YouTube upload in 2019, the streaming phenomenon has been a faceless streamer, and can only be seen on the livestream with a white facemask that has become synonymous with his online presence.

His real identity has been shrouded in mystery for years, and fans have made several attempts to find the man behind the white smiley mask. Unfortunately, nothing panned out. Teasing the upcoming big reveal in his community post, he noted:

"The mask is coming off."

Dream's long-awaited face reveal set to happen soon, fans rejoice

Offical Community post (Image via Dream/YouTube)

Taking to his YouTube community post, the Florida-based content creator announced that his next video upload on the Google-owned platform will have his long-awaited face revealed.

More interestingly, as per a recent Discord meeting with his community, the Minecraft sensation is planning to reveal his face on a weekend - somewhere around September 23 to early October. It will depend upon when GeorgeNotFound will be able to move to America to join the team in person.

As expected, as soon as the news was made public, the Minecraft community went into a frenzy on social media. The community post managed to amass an incredible 230k likes and thousands of comments in no time.

Judging by the replies, fans are extremely excited for the reveal and to finally find out the Minecraft genius behind some of the most iconic YouTube videos of all time. Sharing a wide spectrum of positivity and excitement, here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via Dream/YouTube)

Fans reaction (Image via Dream/YouTube)

The Minecraft sensation who's breaking the internet

Clay "Dream" rose to popularity in 2019 with his remarkable skills, unique content ideas and series like Minecraft, but mobs rise every minute and a Minecraft Death Swap that feature fun, quirky survival challenges.

Once his videos began attracting immense footfall and new subscribers, he began to upload and stream on a regular basis, becoming a well-known face of the Minecraft landscape.

With his Manhunt videos breaking the internet, all he had to do was upload more videos with a fixed schedule, pulling in millions of views and new subscribers with each one.

Now, after four years of wild rumors, speculation, and waiting, it seems like the countdown has begun for those who wisht to see who the favorite streamer really is.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far