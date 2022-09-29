TwitchCon 2022 San Diego: Date, time, schedule, guests, and more

The much-awaited 2022 TwitchCon is right around the corner. The event, which first started in 2015, will return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the latest convention will take place at the San Diego Convention Center in California. According to the event's website, the convention will be held over a three-day period from October 7 to 9 at 8:00 AM (Local time) each day.

For those unaware, there is also an international/European leg to TwitchCon. On July 16 and 17, the 2022 European TwitchCon was organized in the host city of Amsterdam and was a smashing success, recording an estimated 14.5K people in attendance.

Further details of the 2022 San Diego TwitchCon

TwitchCon is a bi-annual event organized by the Amazon-owned platform that is known for celebrating the streaming community for their contribution to the platform. It brings together creators and their fans under the same roof, paving the way for a proverbial streaming festival.

The convention is generally loaded with a diverse range of activities making for a spectacular event. It's no different this time, as Twitch has announced the arrangements of several fun activities such as the Artist Alley, exhibitions for drag artists, Twitch Rivals event, charity zone, community panels for discussions, meet and greet opportunities, expo floor and Loot Cave, among other new ventures.

Who can fans expect to meet?

Earlier this week, Twitch took to their Twitter account to announce a list of names who will be present during the event's meet and greet. Among the various creators that fans will have the opportunity to meet are xQc, HasanAbi, AriaSaki, GeorgeNotFound, LIRIK, NICKMERCS, EsfandTV, Scarra, Pokimane, Symfuhny, and ShahZam.

According to the website, there will be 12 separate meet and greet sessions across all three days.

What are the ticket prices?

Twitch has released a set of three different tickets at varying prices. As per the website, a one day ticket will cost $129. Two-day and three-day tickets will cost $199 and $229 respectively. Unfortunately, those looking to purchase a three-day ticket will have to wait until next year since all the tickets have been sold out.

Will there be any special performance?

Twitch has already announced the inclusion of musical artists who are expected to perform during the TwitcCon Party. The purple-platfrom has announced American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, German songwriter Kim Petras, and American music group Meet Me at the Altar. Additionally, they will be joined by DJ Lani Love and TIGERMOMTOY who will provide beats during the music event.

Will there be any gaming events?

This year's TwitchCon will see the return of Twitch Rivals featuring Fortnite. On the final day of the event, various streamers will line up to partakeparticipate in a no-build Fortnite competition. Some of the names expected to feature are alexcod556, Archie, building, crrr and Easiness (among others).

Furthermore, visitors will be able to procure a pick-up badge that will allow them to claim a special luggage tag. The platform has also announced that they will be closely following all safety and security protocols.

