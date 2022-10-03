"He has anime eyes" - Pokimane in awe after watching Dream's face reveal

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" took the opportunity to watch Minecraft star and fellow content creator Clay "Dream's" face reveal during her September 3 livestream.

Dream revealed his face in a five-minute video titled hi, I'm Dream. Pokimane watched the aforementioned video earlier today, and she was in complete awe upon seeing Dream's signature mask coming off. She shared her thoughts about the latter's looks:

"Oh my god. He looks... aww. Oh my god. He has anime eyes."

Pokimane reacts to Dream's face reveal and shares her opinions

Imane reacted to Dream's face reveal premiere with her audience during the latter half of her five-hour stream. She stated that the YouTuber's face reveal made her nervous:

"I love this content, by the way. So artsy, so pretty. Why am I nervous? It's not even me."

When Dream finally revealed his face, the OfflineTV co-founder remarked that he had "anime eyes." Some Twitch viewers suggested that Dream looked like YouTube content creator Shane Dawson. The Twitch streamer replied:

"He doesn't look like Shane Dawson to me."

After comparing Dream's appearance to Shane Dawson's, the Los Angeles-based content creator exclaimed:

"He looks like Shane Dawson and CaptainSparklez had a baby! That's who I was thinking of! Yeah, and he does Minecraft videos too! You see what I'm saying?"

Pokimane lauded Clay for publicly revealing his identity:

"You did great. That must be so much pressure, and I hope he is relieved."

(Timestamp: 05:14:53)

Pokimane mentioned that she was happy for Dream and believed that he no longer had to worry about people finding out his identity:

"It's kind of weird to see someone reveal their face. But also because he was a green icon before. Like what can you really expect? But either way, like, wow! That must have been so much pressure. I'm really happy for him. I hope he can kind of relax and not be so like, it's so much pressure to constantly be worried about people finding out who you are and trying to hold that against you or do whatever."

The streamer added:

"I'm glad he doesn't have that kind of looming over him anymore, and I hope he and his friends can just go and have an awesome time in their little content house and enjoy themselves, as they should since like they're so young."

Fans react to the streamer's take

The YouTube comment section featured more than 105 fan reactions, and some viewers provided their take on why Dream was receiving backlash on social media platforms. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section discussing Dream's face reveal (Image via Offline Network/YouTube)

Apart from Pokimane, several well-known internet and streaming personalities like TinaKitten, BrookeAB, Anthony Padilla, Karl Jacobs, and many others reacted to Dream's face reveal.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes