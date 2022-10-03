"HE HAS A FACE" - BrookAB, TinaKitten, Karl Jacobs, and many other streamers react to Dream's face reveal

Minecraft star Clay "Dream" finally revealed his face on October 3, and the internet went wild.

He started hyping up the online community by stating that he would be releasing his face reveal video on YouTube and also mentioned that he'd eventually post a picture of himself with his best friends:

Dream @Dream Will be premiering my face reveal video on YouTube in around 2 hours.



My next tweet will be a picture of me and my best friends finally being together. Will be premiering my face reveal video on YouTube in around 2 hours.My next tweet will be a picture of me and my best friends finally being together.

A few hours later, Dream shared two images on Twitter. One picture featured him without his signature mask and the other was with prominent Minecraft personalities George "GeorgeNotFound" and Nicholas "Sapnap."

As expected, the reveal went viral, and fans flocked in to provide their reactions. Several well-known streaming personalities also joined the conversation thread, with Twitch streamer Brooke "BrookeAB" exclaiming:

brooke @brookeab



so happy for you + happy you get to spend time with your best friends IN PERSON WOOOO!!!! @Dream HE HAS A FACE HE HAS A FACE!!!!so happy for you + happy you get to spend time with your best friends IN PERSON WOOOO!!!! @Dream HE HAS A FACE HE HAS A FACE!!!!so happy for you + happy you get to spend time with your best friends IN PERSON WOOOO!!!!

Popular streamers react to Dream's face reveal

The YouTube icon's face reveal saga has finally come to a close, as he took to his main YouTube channel to officially showcase his face for the first time. In a five-minute video titled, hi, I'm Dream, the content creator introduced himself by saying:

"Hi, it feels so awkward. Talking to a camera for the first time. Hi, my name is Clay, otherwise known as Dream online. You may have heard of me, you may have not. You clicked on this video just out of pure curiosity, and you don't care who I am. But now you've seen my face, and so obviously, you know who I am, and I'm just so cool. I don't know."

His face reveal on Twitter went viral. It attracted well over 523k likes and more than 42,000 community members were present in the reply section. YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" urged the Minecraft star to make an appearance in his YouTube videos:

MrBeast @MrBeast @Dream Now that you got that out the way, COME BE IN SOME VIDEOS!!! :D @Dream Now that you got that out the way, COME BE IN SOME VIDEOS!!! :D

YouTuber Quackity stated that the face reveal didn't feel real:

Clay's best friends GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap replied to the post:

George @GeorgeNotFound @Dream why didnt you post the one where you actually kissed me? @Dream why didnt you post the one where you actually kissed me?

Sapnap @sapnap @Dream HEY ITS YOU AND ME AND GEORGE !! @Dream HEY ITS YOU AND ME AND GEORGE !!

Fellow Minecraft content creator Karl Jacobs posted a heartfelt message. He stated that he was proud of Clay and mentioned that the face reveal had been in the making for years. Karl also stated that he was excited to meet Clay in real life:

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ love u man @Dream So proud of you man :) it’s been years in the making and you’re finally on the other side of it! Excited for this new era and I’m so excited to finally meet you IRLlove u man @Dream So proud of you man :) it’s been years in the making and you’re finally on the other side of it! Excited for this new era and I’m so excited to finally meet you IRL 💕 love u man

Twitch's official Twitter handle responded to the face reveal, saying that the platform couldn't wait to see Dream at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego:

Twitch @Twitch @Dream Can't wait to see you at TwitchCon, you handsome devil, you! @Dream Can't wait to see you at TwitchCon, you handsome devil, you!

100 Thieves-affiliated content creator and Twitch streamer Tina "TinaKitten" also shared her thoughts, stating that she was very proud of Clay:

tina :D @TinaKitten @Dream I feel like words can’t express how proud I am of you and how happy I am that you finally get to be with all your friends FINALLLYYYYY @Dream I feel like words can’t express how proud I am of you and how happy I am that you finally get to be with all your friends FINALLLYYYYY 😭

British internet personality TommyInnit commented:

Content creators like Anthony Padilla, Foolish Gamers, Tubbo, Captain Puffy, and Hannah Rose were also present in the conversation thread:

Tubbo @TubboLive @Dream THAT'S SO COOL WHAT THE HELL MAN ACCUALLY THE SWEETEST VIDEO I HAVE SEEN IN A VERY LONG TIME @Dream THAT'S SO COOL WHAT THE HELL MAN ACCUALLY THE SWEETEST VIDEO I HAVE SEEN IN A VERY LONG TIME

Aside from verified Twitter personalities, numerous fans and audiences reacted to the YouTuber's face reveal. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions:

rainbolt @georainbolt @Dream so happy for u bro . the world is ur oyster @Dream so happy for u bro . the world is ur oyster

dream @dreamwastaken that was insane thanks everyone for going on this journey with me :^) that was insane thanks everyone for going on this journey with me :^)

Following the epic face reveal, Clay took to his alternate Twitter handle to express his gratitude towards the online community, thanking everyone for "going on this journey" with him.

