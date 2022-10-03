“This is what I look like”: Minecraft streamer Dream finally posts official face reveal video

Minecraft sensation Clay "Dream" has finally removed his white smiley mask and revealed his face to the world.

The elusive content creator took off his iconic mask in a YouTube video, and fans finally got to see the genius behind all the Minecraft survival challenge videos on the platform.

The streamer posted a YouTube premiere link on his main Twitter handle and wrote:

"Hi, I'm Dream, and this is what I look like. After years of being completely faceless online, I finally decided to do a face reveal."

Dream premiered his face reveal video on his official YouTube channel. The video began with a two-minute timer flashing on the screen. Immediately after the timer expired, the streamer appeared, sitting on a chair and facing the opposite side of the camera.

Expressing how he really felt about his face reveal, the Minecraft star noted:

"This is weird hello, hi. it's happening, how to do this I feel like, I feel like I was waiting to figure how to do it, like I will just wing it and now I'm sitting here like all right, well what do I do? I just like rip the banddaid off and turn around. Obviously I just can't turn around. I don't know what to do? What do I do? I don't know... that's it no face reveal."

After a bit of teasing and a brief room tour, the online personality finally dropped his mask, revealing his face for the first time in eight years. He said:

"I just do it, I just drop it all right. For real, I am dropping it. Hi, it feels so awkward talking to a camera for the first time. Hi, my name is Clay, otherwise known as Dream online. May heard of me, may not. May clicked on this video just out of pure curiosity and you don't care who I am. But now you've seen my face."

It goes without saying that the YouTube legend is everything that his fans expected him to be.

Social media goes wild as Dream finally reveals his real face to the world

On September 23, 2022, the Minecraft sensation announced that he would be taking his mask off and revealing his real identity in his next YouTube video.

YouTube Community post (Image via Dream/YouTube)

A few days later, he took to his Snapchat to give fans a sneak peek at some of his facial features, including his "perfect" teeth and jawline.

Earlier today (October 02, 2022), the streamer took to his alternative Twitter handle to tease a potential face reveal.

Before revealing his face to his viewers, he did a special face reveal series for some of his fellow streamers and content creators. The likes of Karl Jacobs, TommyInnit, and Addison Rae all got the opportunity to facetime the YouTube star.

Now that the mask is finally off, social media is abuzz with reactions from fans. Here are some of them:

Fan reactions (Image via Dream/YouTube)

Fan reactions (Image via Dream/YouTube)

The much-awaited face reveal comes just a few months after the Minecraft star hit the 30-million subscriber mark on his main YouTube channel.

