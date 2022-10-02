Why Dream's face-reveal means so much to Minecraft community

Minecraft sensation Dream is all set to finally take off the iconic white smiley mask he has worn for years and reveal his real face to his fans for the very first time.

The community has waited for four long years to get an update about the Minecraft genius behind the mask, and while he has trolled them for years, the content creator is finally ready to come out of it by showing his face to everyone today (October 2, 2022).

For years, fans have been clamoring to get a peek at their favorite streamer and the internet has been flooded with fans' reactions. Since there are only a few hours left, "Proud of Dream" is trending on Twitter as fans are celebrating the Minecraft star's incredible journey of before he reveals his identity.

Being an integral part of the Minecraft community, the news of the face-reveal has been more like an emotional rollercoaster ride for fans.

Minecraft community goes wild over Dream's upcoming face-reveal

For context, the YouTuber made a public announcement on his official YouTube community tab on September 22 saying he is ready to reveal his identity to the world. He went on to say that he is extremely excited about the prospect of meeting his fans in person and just interacting with them without needing to hide behind anything.

As expected, the news spread like wildfire, with fans and followers clamoring to get an update regarding the final date of the face=reveal. At the time of writing, the community post has amassed over 331k likes and thousands of comments from fans worldwide.

YouTube community post (Image via Dream/YouTube)

Fast-forward to the present day, the online personality updated his fans with another Tweet confirming the date of his face-reveal - today (October 02, 2022). Judging by the insane hype on the internet, fans are extremely excited for the reveal and to finally see the real face behind the most iconic and skilled Minecraft YouTube videos of all time.

More interestingly, before revealing his face to the world, Minecraft star FaceTimed a few creators and streamers, and showed his face to them, eliciting quite an interesting reaction. Streamers like TommyInnit, Addison Rae, Tina Kitten, Karl Jacobs and many more shared their reaction on their official Twitter handles.

Here's how prominent streamers reacted to the real face (without the smiley mask) for the first time:

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions online, here's what the Minecraft community had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via Dream/Twitter)

Fans reaction (Image via Dream/YouTube)

Dream rose to popularity in 2019 with his remarkable skills, unique content ideas, and a YouTube series that featured fun and quirky survival challenges — which garnered massive views on the Google-owned platform.

Now that the reveal is just a few hours away, fans are eagerly looking forward to finally seeing the face of the content creator who managed to cross the 30 million mark on YouTube in seemingly no time at all.

