Dream face reveal: when is the streamer meeting fans and revealing his face?

Fans of the popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream have long waited to see the real person behind the mask and now, it seems the wait is finally coming to an end.

The YouTube sensation made an announcement on his Twitter account, saying he plans to do a face reveal, adding that he is finally ready to expose his face to fans, and that he's excited about the prospect of meeting them in person.

Dream @Dream The mask is coming off… see you all very soon :) The mask is coming off… see you all very soon :)

When is Dream revealing his face?

The popular YouTuber and streamer rose to prominence on the online video sharing and social media platform sometime between 2019 and 2020. Known primarily for his Minecraft content, he became well known off of the success of his video series – Minecraft Manhunt and Minecraft Speedruns. His content and personality propelled him to success, earning him over 42 million subscribers across multiple channels on YouTube.

Many fans have been curious about the content creator's personal life. However, Dream has heavily valued privacy throughout his career, revealing as little information about his personal life as possible. In 2021, he did reveal that he goes by the first name Clay, and that he lives in Orlando, Florida.

Dream would generally appear in front of the camera wearing his signature mask. That could change very soon though, as the YouTuber announced on Twitter his intention to of carrying out a face reveal in the near future while on September 23, he posted a tweet on his alternate account saying he was looking forward to meeting fans in person in San Diego, likely for TwitchCon in early October.

dream @dreamwastaken see you all in San Diego!!! can’t wait to finally meet friends, fans, and other creators :)



it feels so surreal. love you all see you all in San Diego!!! can’t wait to finally meet friends, fans, and other creators :)it feels so surreal. love you all

Today, he posted a video on his YouTube channel, proclaiming that the face reveal is finally here. In the video, he shared a couple of his tweets leading up to the video as well as a selfie taken at his desk, with his face covered. The end of the video shows another selfie of the YouTuber, however it was merely a close-up photo of his eyeball taken on Snapchat.

Although this may all be an elaborate prank by the content creator, he genuinely sounds interested in meeting fans more in-person – a possibility during his upcoming appearance at TwitchCon.

Provided the entire episode isn't a prank, there is a possibility that Dream could perform a face reveal leading up to TwitchCon, or perhaps in-person at TwitchCon. If so, it would mark the beginning of a new chapter in the Minecraft YouTuber's career.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far