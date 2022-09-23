Minecraft star Dream confirms face reveal date

On September 23, Minecraft star Clay "Dream" took the internet by storm after tweeting that his "mask is coming off" and that he would be meeting members of his fanbase "very soon."

Dream @Dream The mask is coming off… see you all very soon :) The mask is coming off… see you all very soon :)

Five minutes later, he took to his alternate Twitter handle, @dreamwastaken, and announced that he would be visiting San Diego, where he would finally meet his friends, fans, and other content creators:

"See you all in San Diego!!! Can't wait to finally meet friends, fans, and other creators. It feels so surreal. Love you all."

Twitter community reacts to Dream "taking off his mask" and meeting fans in San Diego

Clay used the phrase "the mask is coming off" for the first time in a YouTube Community post a few days ago.

He stated that an upcoming YouTube upload would feature his face reveal and also mentioned that fellow Minecraft sensation George "GeorgeNotFound" was relocating to Florida. His YouTube community post read:

"My next upload will be me face revealing. The mask is coming off, and George is finally moving to Florida with the Dream Team! Then back to same epic Minecraft... (plus Minecraft manhunt in real life soon?!) So many awesome things to come. Super nervous, but also incredibly excited for future! I can't wait to start meeting you guys in-person."

Dream confirmed that he would be traveling to San Diego and would finally reveal his face on September 23. In the post, he also mentioned that he was excited to meet his fans in-person.

Minecraft content creator and Clay's close friend, Sapnap, replied to his tweet:

Sapnap @sapnap @Dream mask off yeah honk it mask off @Dream mask off yeah honk it mask off

Dream @Dream @sapnap mask on honk it mask off @sapnap mask on honk it mask off 😩😩

Popular YouTuber Quackity was also looking forward to finding out who "Damascus" really was:

Quackity @Quackity @Dream i Cant wait to find out Who Damascus Was this entire time @Dream i Cant wait to find out Who Damascus Was this entire time 👍🔥

Clay's witty reply to Quackity's comment was well-liked by thousands of the community's members:

Karl Jacobs of Tales from the SMP fame claimed that this was the "best day" of his life:

Responding to the tweet from Dream's alternate Twitter handle, he stated that he was "really proud":

YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" requested Clay to come to his hometown in North Carolina:

Punz dubbed Clay's face reveal as the "start of a new era":

Punz @Punztw @dreamwastaken START OF A NEW ERA LETS GOOOO @dreamwastaken START OF A NEW ERA LETS GOOOO

One Twitter user jokingly shared an image of YouTube Gaming sensation Ludwig, claiming it to be the Minecraft star's "face reveal":

shannon @shannonevanssss @tehmika @Dream IM CRYING WHY DOES IT HAVE A SENSITIVE CONTENT WARNING @tehmika @Dream IM CRYING WHY DOES IT HAVE A SENSITIVE CONTENT WARNING

Fans posted images comparing the content creator from different eras and stated that the "green boy" has come a long way:

rose!🤍 @cadavruwu @Dream from a full on mask to just one single line on your face to soon nothing 🥹 you came a long way green boy @Dream from a full on mask to just one single line on your face to soon nothing 🥹 you came a long way green boy https://t.co/7o3F12t4FB

Here are some more relevant fan reactions on Twitter:

Dream is one of the internet's leading content creators when it comes to producing viral and enjoyable Minecraft content. He began his online career in 2019 and has amassed more than 30 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel.

