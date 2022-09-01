Create

“Technoblade never dies” – Dream announces merch tribute to Technoblade, says profits will go to the Sarcoma Foundation and YouTuber’s family

Dream announces a new merch line dedicated to Technoblade, fans react (Image via Sportskeeda)
Dream announces a new merch line dedicated to Technoblade, fans react (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aarnesh Shrivastava
Aarnesh Shrivastava
ANALYST
Modified Sep 01, 2022 11:21 AM IST

Minecraft icon Clay "Dream" surprised the internet earlier today by announcing his latest line of merchandise dedicated to YouTube legend Alex "Technoblade".

The streamer took to his main Twitter handle on September 1 to say that "something arrived in the mail." He shared some pictures of himself donning a "Good Game Hoodie" and announced that all the profits from the merchandise line will aid the Sarcoma Foundation and Technoblade's family.

Dream concluded the tweet with the phrase:

"Technoblade never dies."
something arrived in the mail…technoblade.com profits go to the sarcoma foundation and techno’s family. and it’s sick merch.Technoblade never dies https://t.co/Afa3Wptese

Fans react as Dream showcases Technoblade's Good Game Hoodie

Dream's Twitter post has become a viral hit on the social media platform. It has garnered well over 119K likes, with more than 4,600 people in the conversation thread.

One user stated that the streamer didn't "need to twist" their arm for them to order the hoodie:

@Dream @Technothepig Didn't need to twist my arm! With merch looking this good! nd for a good cause! Just had to! This is for u @Technothepig o7 https://t.co/xaTEDbCSMr

Many fans were enthusiastic about the new merchandise:

@Dream I love the merch! Would wear it.
@Dream @Technothepig o7
@Dream @Technothepig Agree, It is a sick merch. Technoblade never dies
@Dream @Technothepig Technoblade never dies o7

Meanwhile, some community members shared emotional messages:

@Dream @Technothepig RIVALS CRUMBS LETS GOOOO https://t.co/KCA4JHyInQ
@Dream @Technothepig i’m totally normal https://t.co/AmoGrlA7Z7
@Dream @Technothepig Walter white is sad now,he miss's technoblade (rip =<) https://t.co/IsB01kf4ra

One fan requested Dream to release the merch on Amazon:

@Dream @Technothepig @Dream can you put it on Amazon please and we will miss technoblade, he will always be forever in our hearts 💕 💞 ♥️ ❤️ 💙

This viewer praised the merchandise, saying they loved the hoodie and that "it's the comfort" they have been waiting for:

@Dream @Technothepig I got my merch today aswell. I love it, I love it so much, it's the comforts I've been in a hoodie for so long, and even if I am close to broke now, I am so happy I did it. The only merch I ever got was from techno. Technoblade never dies https://t.co/5g5UjRFHw0

Other Minecraft community members thanked Dream and said:

@Dream @Technothepig thank you dream i think i really needed this! he was a wonderful person never to be forgotten

However, not all reactions were positive, as some Twitter users urged the Minecraft star to "make better content":

@Dream @Technothepig make better content

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

@Dream @Technothepig got mine a couple days ago, best hoodie i own 👑🕊️ https://t.co/f5fenLJ2iQ
@Dream @Technothepig Can confirm the long sleeve is super comfy and also goes towards the cause!!
@Dream @Technothepig I got my hoodie today and I’m so excited to wear it when it’s not 110° outside 😭
@Dream @Technothepig Very symbolic. Honoring Techo and dropping the mask in the first day of September.Face reveal countdown is starting, everybody.
@Dream @Technothepig I needed this but I am crying again. It’s been two months…

About Technoblade's demise

On July 1, the streaming and gaming community was shocked to learn of Technoblade's death after his father announced the YouTuber's demise on multiple social media platforms.

Technoblade's father took to Twitter to recall the events of the previous year, during which the content creator battled stage four cancer. He said:

"This past year had a lot of rough spots for our son as he battled stage four cancer. But he didn't complain, and kept using his famous strategic mind to try beat what he knew were almost impossible odds."
Technoblade has passed away after his battle with cancer, his father delivered a final message on his behalf today.May he rest in peace. https://t.co/z2dL5xzjvB

A while later, a video titled "so long nerds" was released on Technoblade's YouTube channel.

In the video, his father read aloud an emotional goodbye message written by the YouTuber himself. Part of the message read:

"Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this, I am dead. So lets sit down and have one final chat. My real name is Alex.I had one of my siblings call me Dave one time in a deleted video from 2016 and it was one of the most successful pranks we've ever done."
youtube-cover

At the 1:34 minute mark, Technoblade bid farewell to his community members with the message:

"I hope you all go on to live long, prosperous, and happy lives because I love you guys. Technoblade out."

The video received more than 81 million views and 8.3 million likes. This makes it the most watched video on the YouTuber's channel.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...