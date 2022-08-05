"Sending you merch is pointless"- MrBeast gives reasoning behind not sending merchandise to Dream

Fans were amused by an intriguing conversation between Jimmy "MrBeast," George "GeorgeNotFound," and Clay "Dream" on Twitter earlier today.

It all started when Minecraft content creator GeorgeNotFound shared an image of a package he received from MrBeast and jokingly stated that he had possibly gotten a million dollars in the mail:

George @GeorgeNootFound i think i just got a million dollars in the mail i think i just got a million dollars in the mail https://t.co/E3bq7xoejg

The YouTube legend replied to his post and said that he should share half of it with fellow content creator Sapnap:

A few minutes later, Minecraft superstar Dream replied to Jimmy's post and said that the latter did not send one of the packages to him. He said:

Jimmy's witty reply garnered thousands of likes after he provided a reason for not sending over merchandise to Dream. He stated:

MrBeast @MrBeast @Dream @GeorgeNootFound Sending you merch is pointless because you don’t show ur face so I don’t make tons of $$$ off you silly @Dream @GeorgeNootFound Sending you merch is pointless because you don’t show ur face so I don’t make tons of $$$ off you silly

Fans react to MrBeast, Dream, and GeorgeNotFound's interesting conversation on Twitter

On August 5, the star YouTuber uploaded a special, 15-minute long video titled I Gave My 100,000,000th Subscriber A Private Island to celebrate the epic milestone of crossing 100 million subscribers on his main channel.

At the same time, he released an exclusive batch of merchandise to commemorate the occasion:

MrBeast @MrBeast @unknownsxbl Thanks for buying the 100 Mil merch! Did you like the video? :) @unknownsxbl Thanks for buying the 100 Mil merch! Did you like the video? :)

Some big-name content creators received a suitcase filled with YouTubers' merch, and GeorgeNotFound happened to be one of them.

A plethora of verified Twitter users replied to the online personality's post, with Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" stating that they had been "duped":

hasanabi @hasanthehun @GeorgeNootFound hate it to break it to you king, we’ve been duped. @GeorgeNootFound hate it to break it to you king, we’ve been duped. 😔

GeorgeNotFound jokingly asked HasanAbi if he hadn't received a million dollars:

George @GeorgeNotFound @hasanthehun @GeorgeNootFound wait you didnt get a million in the case? i did :) @hasanthehun @GeorgeNootFound wait you didnt get a million in the case? i did :)

Feastables replied to GeorgeNotFound and asked him to unbox the contents:

Some content creators like Karl Jacobs did not receive the special item:

Dream, too, did not receive a set of merchandise, and MrBeast explained by stating that shipping them to the Minecraft sensation was "pointless" since Dream did not show his face.

The jestful response attracted well over 300 fan replies, with one Twitter user claiming the answer to be a "common MrBeast W":

Fans stated that they would buy the apparel if Dream modeled for it:

jay!²⁹ @jaynapalt @MrBeast @Dream @GeorgeNootFound if dream told me to buy your merch i would do it no questions asked @MrBeast @Dream @GeorgeNootFound if dream told me to buy your merch i would do it no questions asked

Some Twitter users claimed that Jimmy sending over the merch to Dream would be the "best decision" that he would make:

This Twitter user's response, in particular, was well-liked by thousands of community members:

alex! ✨💙💚✨ @TacoAmigo777 @MrBeast @Dream @GeorgeNootFound oh jimmy beast you’ve made a grave mistake. have you seen how wild we get with THESE KIND OF PICS ??? tommy & sykunno got their bag @MrBeast @Dream @GeorgeNootFound oh jimmy beast you’ve made a grave mistake. have you seen how wild we get with THESE KIND OF PICS ??? tommy & sykunno got their bag 😩 https://t.co/GadhqeFOva

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

hannah꩜ 📌WRECKS📌 @honksunshine @MrBeast @Dream @GeorgeNootFound you’d make a lot if he posted a pic of him in merch. with or without his face. i mean have you seen these @MrBeast @Dream @GeorgeNootFound you’d make a lot if he posted a pic of him in merch. with or without his face. i mean have you seen these https://t.co/yhztRQmQqR

Brett @BrttBrtls @MrBeast @Dream @GeorgeNootFound Look, just send it to me and I'll wear it every day at my job. I see at least 10 people per day. That's decent advertising right? @MrBeast @Dream @GeorgeNootFound Look, just send it to me and I'll wear it every day at my job. I see at least 10 people per day. That's decent advertising right?

Last month, the YouTube philanthropist became one of the few elite content creators on the video-sharing site to cross 100 million subscribers. He gained an additional million subscribers a few days after reaching this astounding milestone.

