“Break did it great for her” - Mizkif reacts to Pokimane’s viral Twitter picture

Matthew "Mizkif" was left bedazzled by fellow Twitch star Imane "Pokimane's" viral Twitter picture.

Mizkif asked his audience if they had seen Pokimane's most recent tweet. A few minutes later, he viewed and commented on the Moroccan-Canadian streamer's photos on the social media platform and said:

"Dude, did anyone see that picture from Pokimane today? What the f**k? Break did it great for her. Jesus Christ, what the hell is that?"

Mizkif provides take on Pokimane's trending Twitter picture

Last month, Pokimane announced she was taking a small hiatus from livestreaming. She stated that she needed a "mental reset" and was looking forward to taking time off to focus on her offline life.

The internet personality shared the address in the form of the notes document, and an excerpt from it read as follows:

"I've been feeling in need of a mental reset & some time to focus on myself/my life offline. Imo, proper breaks are essential to one's health/career longevity, and I'm so grateful for the support y'all have shown me over the years. Thanks for putting me in a position where I'm able to take time off like this."

Come August 22, Imane posted a new update after a month-long silence on her main Twitter handle. As expected, the picture went viral as it garnered more than 250k likes in less than 12 hours, and thousands of fans were present in the reply section.

Mizkif took the opportunity to react to the same upload during a livestream earlier today.

After returning from participating on the final day of Camp Knut, the One True King co-founder viewed the picture and claimed that the "break did it great" for Pokimane. He then pulled up his Twitter feed live on stream and continued:

"Where is that picture? Like, what the f**k? Look, it's the first, I go on Twitter, and it's the first thing I see. Who sits like this? What the f**k is that? What's in her eye? Is she okay? That is crazy!"

Timestamp: 04:23:48

The discussion soon closed when Mizkif read out loud some comments posted by his viewers in the Twitch chat:

"'It looks uncomfortable.' I didn't want to be the one to tell her."

Fans react to streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions, with some viewers lauding Pokimane's latest pictures on Twitter:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer providing his take on Pokimane's viral picture 1/2 (Image via Timmily/YouTube)

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer providing his take on Pokimane's viral picture 2/2 (Image via Timmily/YouTube)

Pokimane is one of the most influential content creators on Twitch, becoming the first female streamer to amass more than 11 million followers on her channel. The Legacy Award winner has not announced her comeback stream when writing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer