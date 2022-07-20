“Mental health is priority”: Fans wish Pokimane well as she announces break from streaming

Imane "Pokimane" announced a hiatus from streaming in a short but sweet note on Twitter. The Twitch superstar has been streaming for almost a decade now, becoming one of the leading online personalities. Her announcement understandably saddened her gigantic fanbase as they rushed to social media to bid her a temporary goodbye.

Pokimane cited mental health reasons and a need to take a break from her hectic streaming schedule. Creating non-stop content for months on end for her nine million followers on Twitch is a tall task. Many streamers and fans sympathized with her situation, wishing her a good holiday.

Streaming is a hectic profession as it requires a high level of focus and attention for long periods of time. Collaborative streams and IRL content require a lot of curation too. Pokimane is also one of the co-founders of the popular content group OfflineTV, adding another feather to her already illustrious cap.

Streamers and content creators (who have an idea of the stress an online career brings) praised the Canadian streamer for keeping her mental health in order. Creators such as YouTuber Daisy wisely said:

"Time off is super necessary, mental health is priority"

Daisy @Daisyy_Michelle @pokimanelol Time off is super necessary, mental health is priority

Well-wishers praise Pokimane for taking care of her mental health

Pokimane was born on May 14, 1996 and started streaming when she was 17. She dropped out of college to pursue streaming full-time and moved to LA for the same. With over nine million followers, she commands a vast community of fans who adore her. She also has multiple YouTube channels, with over six million subscribers to her main account.

She also traveled to Europe to meet with fans over the last weekend at TwitchCon in Amsterdam. Suffice it to say that she works hard and is justifiably worn out from regular streaming. She took to Twitter to break the news of the hiatus:

"I've been feeling in need of a mental reset & some time to focus on myself / my life offline."

She also thanked her fans for bearing with her through thick and thin, promising to come back in a better mental state:

"I'm so grateful for the support y'all have shown me over the years. Thanks for putting me in a position where I'm able to take time off this... Looking forward to coming back refreshed and ready to make more content."

Her fans and other well-wishers gathered to support her decision to take time off. A lot of streamers and content creators such as Flexinja, ethos, Ludwig, and aria felt that prioritizing mental health was a necessity in today's stressful world, lauding her decision.

NRG Flexinja @flexinja @pokimanelol hope you find comfort within your time away, we all appreciate you

Valorant streaming sensation Ethos had a good point about mental health and productivity:

"A week of work at 100% is more meaningful than a month of work at 30%"

NRG ethos ✈️ VCT Copenhagen @ethoz



Take as much time as you need to recharge, we'll all be here waiting patiently 🫡 @pokimanelol A week of work at 100% is more meaningful than a month of work at 30%

Former OfflineTV member Aria Saki pitched in, telling Pokimane that she could use the time to travel more:

aria @AriaSaki @pokimanelol Time off also means more time to travel that's craaaaaaaaaaazy 👀.... i hear vancouver, toronto, and chicago are super nice places to visit how craaaaaazier 👀 .... a little bird also told me your friend named aria would love to go wat in the craaaaaaziest 👀

pokimane ❤️ @pokimanelol @AriaSaki that's craaazy cause i been meaning to go to canada cause it's so chill and relaxing 👀 … and i haven't been to vancouver in forever 👀… maybe i should hit up my good friend aria as a tour guide 👀… ❤️

A lot of OfflineTV has been in Japan for the summer, but Pokimane opted out of the trip. However, she did visit Korea for some time this June. This is what Scarra, another OfflineTV founder, said about the break:

pokimane ❤️ @pokimanelot @scarra thank you scawwa!! ☺️ hope u had the most AMAZING time in japan 🇯🇵

Many people thanked the streamer for all the hard work she puts into the stream, urging her to have a fun break to recharge her mental battery so that she may keep making amazing content:

Leena Xu @leena_xu @pokimanelol you are one of the most hard working people I know, enjoy your break and come back stronger!! :D

MeesterKeem @MeesterKeem @pokimanelol Gotta love it, Poki! Thanks for setting an example for many creators in doing this. Take all the time you need. Wish you only the best during this time of rest! ❤️

chi @ amsterdam twitchcon @chocichi @pokimanelol we love you so much poki. im so proud of you for making such a brave decision. we are not going anywhere. thank you for taking care of yourself. i love you @pokimanelol we love you so much poki. im so proud of you for making such a brave decision. we are not going anywhere. thank you for taking care of yourself. i love you

Diirectiioner @bradley_travis @pokimanelol Enjoy the break poki, you deserve it. We will all be here when you decide to hit the go live button again @pokimanelol Enjoy the break poki, you deserve it. We will all be here when you decide to hit the go live button again ❤️

jonathan gamez @JGamez1001 stay happy all ways @pokimanelol You will be miss and am happy for you becouse you deserve it. One love in it self and taking care of it self is the best thing one can do to the , Maine,body,soul and spirit self care self love. I wish you have amazing break with love and happiness for youstay happy all ways @pokimanelol You will be miss and am happy for you becouse you deserve it. One love in it self and taking care of it self is the best thing one can do to the , Maine,body,soul and spirit self care self love. I wish you have amazing break with love and happiness for you ☺️ stay happy all ways

Wrackle @WrackleBC @pokimanelol I am disheartened by this knowledge Poki, however I understand the need for it. I hope that you find what you need from these endeavors, and come back stronger than ever. The game won't be the same for the time you're gone. Sayonara for now. @pokimanelol I am disheartened by this knowledge Poki, however I understand the need for it. I hope that you find what you need from these endeavors, and come back stronger than ever. The game won't be the same for the time you're gone. Sayonara for now.

Krone⚔️ @KroneTM @pokimanelol !! I’m so happy for you!! You’ve deserved this for so long! Take as much time as you need! We’ll all miss you! Get all the rest! You deserve it @pokimanelol !! I’m so happy for you!! You’ve deserved this for so long! Take as much time as you need! We’ll all miss you! Get all the rest! You deserve it❤️

camroe 💜👑 @PokiJade @pokimanelol take as much time as you need and i hope you will have a great time off :) much love and we'll see u soon @pokimanelol take as much time as you need and i hope you will have a great time off :) much love and we'll see u soon 💜

jaz yeosangs gf (real) @yeosteefies @pokimanelol take ur time imane! you are super hard working and are well needed for a rest! hope you enjoy ur time off and getting some fresh air! make sure to eat and stay hydrated, love u <3 see u soon :] @pokimanelol take ur time imane! you are super hard working and are well needed for a rest! hope you enjoy ur time off and getting some fresh air! make sure to eat and stay hydrated, love u <3 see u soon :]

SophieTatnell @SophieTatnell @pokimanelol We completely respect your decision you mental health and self image is what is most important!!! I hope you have a great time off and I’m excited to see you when you return!!! Love you miss thing 🥹🥰 @pokimanelol We completely respect your decision you mental health and self image is what is most important!!! I hope you have a great time off and I’m excited to see you when you return!!! Love you miss thing 🥹🥰

Difabbe 💜 @difabbes @pokimanelol Enjoy you’re time off, you deserve it so much!! We will always be here when you come back! @pokimanelol Enjoy you’re time off, you deserve it so much!! We will always be here when you come back! 💜💜

Angelina @ExtrAngelinaTTV @pokimanelol No worries I just took some time off myself. Mental health is so important. @pokimanelol No worries I just took some time off myself. Mental health is so important.

imari ✧⊸⋄∴☽ @ImariOtv Hope you feel better <3 We love you sm!! @pokimanelol Take your time, you deserve it!Hope you feel better <3 We love you sm!! @pokimanelol Take your time, you deserve it! ❤️❤️ Hope you feel better <3 We love you sm!!

koji @KojisRevenge @pokimanelol Enjoy your time off poki, you deserve it! Health first, always! @pokimanelol Enjoy your time off poki, you deserve it! Health first, always! 💗

Many fans expressed their discontent at the news of their favorite streamer's hiatus. Some replied with sad memes and emotes:

Pokimane is one of the most popular Twitch streamers right now. She was one of the few creators who featured in Ryan Reynold's famous video-game movie, Free Guy, that was released last year. Her fans, while saddened, understand the value of taking mental breaks and eagerly await her triumphant return, whenever that may be.

