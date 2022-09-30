"IM GONNA PASS OUT": Dream's partial face-reveal on Snapchat drives fans mad

With the hype surrounding Minecraft legend Dream's face at an all-time high due to a potential reveal at the upcoming San Diego TwitchCon, the streamer has given fans a sneak peek at his facial features on Snapchat.

The elusive streamer-cum-content creator is a veritable giant in the gaming sphere and has kept up his anonymity since becoming a YouTube sensation around 2019-2020. Fans have been dying to get a pek at his face for years and now that he has appeared on social media with a strawberry filter, they have flooded the internet with screenshots.

Here is a sample of one of the pictures posted on Twitter by a fan that was ecstatically captioned:

Chlo🏳️‍🌈||🐼twtsd📌 @chlo_bear_03 @vnzndt STOP CUZ THATS A PERFECT SCREENSHOT OF HIS NECK. IM GONNA PASS OUT @vnzndt STOP CUZ THATS A PERFECT SCREENSHOT OF HIS NECK. IM GONNA PASS OUT https://t.co/Nff5QaQqCs

Fans go gaga over Dream's Snapchat story

For the uninitiated, the YouTuber took to Twitter on September 23 and announced his intentions to finally reveal his true identity behind the all-too-familiar smiling mask.

Ever since then, fans have been looking forward to seeing the face of the ever-popular content creator who crossed 30 million subs on the platform last month.

DREAM UPDATES @DWTUPDATEE Dream posted on snapchat !!!!! Dream posted on snapchat !!!!! https://t.co/r2WJxRPpXh

Here is the Snapchat story that has caused so much hubbub online recently.

The story was captioned "Sapnapscar is awesome," indicating that Dream was inside fellow Minecraft star Sapnap's car at the time of filming the short video. The content creator used the strawberry filter but it did not cover the entirety of his face as his hair, neck, eyes, and the teeth were visible in parts of the video.

"His lips and teeth r actually perfect": Fans react to the Snapchat story

His loyal fanbase went wild with the new pictures, emphatically sharing posts on Twitter and other social media to praise his partially exposed face in no uncertain terms.

huxley @_huacheng__ @vnzndt I can't wait to see him smile. The big one, you know, teeth all bare, eyes into crescents and the smile that just radiates joy. @vnzndt I can't wait to see him smile. The big one, you know, teeth all bare, eyes into crescents and the smile that just radiates joy.

Aza🌸🕯️🎗️ @AxleAzalea @vnzndt We're getting closer and closer to a reveal I can feel it, I give it a few weeks tops if we're being realistic @vnzndt We're getting closer and closer to a reveal I can feel it, I give it a few weeks tops if we're being realistic

Monique Odetta Nathanael @monique_odetta @vnzndt okay I get the obsession but I really can't take it seriously with the strawberry @vnzndt okay I get the obsession but I really can't take it seriously with the strawberry 💀

alex! ✨💙💚✨ @TacoAmigo777 ‍ i slowed down the video and dream’s neck…im speechless… i slowed down the video and dream’s neck…im speechless…😵‍💫 https://t.co/Q4S3RtOd24

Known by many aliases such as Clay, the YouTuber has been making waves in the gaming community for the last couple of years.

As one of the fastest-growing YouTube channels, he is known to have gained over 10 million subscribers over the course of a year or so. He is also renowned for popularizing Minecraft Manhunt and is the proprietor of the highly popular and exclusive server, Dream SMP.

dream @dreamwastaken see you all in San Diego!!! can’t wait to finally meet friends, fans, and other creators :)



it feels so surreal. love you all see you all in San Diego!!! can’t wait to finally meet friends, fans, and other creators :)it feels so surreal. love you all

Dream has floated the idea that he would be revealing his face in a potential meet-and-great at the next TwitchCon in San Diego, California, from October 7 to 9. While there is still no official confirmation, his tweet from an alternate Twitter account made waves in the community on September 23.

