After Dream's face reveal, should fans expect one by Corpse Husband?

The gaming community has been restive ever since popular Minecraft YouTuber Clay "Dream" confirmed his plans to do a face reveal. For those unaware, on September 23, the YouTuber took to his Twitter account to announce his intentions to finally reveal his true identity behind the signature smiley mask. He said:

Dream @Dream The mask is coming off… see you all very soon :) The mask is coming off… see you all very soon :)

Since then, he has also shared a brief YouTube video on his alternate channel to share further details of his plans. According to the content creator, not only is he planning to do a face reveal, he wants to film a real-life Minecraft manhunt video with fellow streamers including GeorgeNotFound (who is expected to move to Florida) and Sapnap. TommyInnit, has also traveled to the States, hinting at a possible collab with Dream.

Aside from Dream, there remain other social media influencers who are yet to show their faces. One of them being the extremely popular Corpse Husband, who rose to popularity after his Among Us streams.

Will Corpse Husban follow Dream to reveal his face?

Unfortunately for fans, Corpse Husband has not indicated any plans to disclose his identity. Not much is known about the enigmatic YouTuber. However, in one of his earlier videos, the gamer revealed that he suffers from ailments such as fibromyalgia, thoracic outlet syndrome and GERD, one of the primary reasons behind his deep voice.

Corpse Husband has, however, appeared in a YouTube series run by popular social media star Anthony Padilla. In the series, Anthony conducts informal interviews with guests. In one episode, uploaded to YouTube in 2021, Corpse Husband was invited as a guest. For privacy reasons, the latter's face was digitally covered in post-production.

Similar to Dream, Corpse Husband is also known for his distinctive display images. Although he does not wear a mask in real life, according to Anthony's interview, his face is similar to how it looks in his profile picture.

Apart from the aforementioned duo, there are other streamers and content creators who do not show their faces. Among them are VTubers. VTubers generally appear on stream with an AI generated figure through which they interact with their fans. Some of the most popular VTubers yet to reveal their faces are Gawr Gura, Kizuna AI, Ironmouse, Usada Pekora and Zentreya.

Aside from virtual YouTubers, there are other content creators such as coding channel CodeBullet, clips channel Daily Dose of Internet, online drama commentator It’sAGundam, and comedian HowToBasic.

When will Dream do his face reveal?

The Minecraft streamer is yet to announce a concrete date for the reveal. However, he did suggest, through his alternate Twitter account, that he has plans to conduct a meet-and-greet with fans for the first time in his career at the San Diego TwitchCon. The event is expected to take place from October 7 to 9.

Clay, tweeted:

dream @dreamwastaken see you all in San Diego!!! can’t wait to finally meet friends, fans, and other creators :)



it feels so surreal. love you all see you all in San Diego!!! can’t wait to finally meet friends, fans, and other creators :)it feels so surreal. love you all

Considering this isn't the first time that Dream has teased a face reveal (the other occasions ended up being pranks), some fans have also remained skeptical. Many believe that it could be yet another elaborate prank. However, based on recurring tweets by the creator, he appears to be more sincere in his claims this time around.

