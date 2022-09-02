"Best thing I've heard all day" - Fans go wild after TommyInnit teases move to America

Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Thomas "TommyInnit" has sent fans into a frenzy after a surprise announcement on his social media revealing his plans to move to America. He later went on stream to provide further details of his trip. Much to the surprise of many fans, Thomas disclosed that he will be flying across the North Atlantic on Friday (September 2).

TommyInnit @tommyinnit I'm moving to America. I'm moving to America.

Reacting to his shock and abrupt announcement, Twitter users have ben dumbfounded. Meanwhile, many American streamers and content creators sent welcoming messages to the 18-year-old British streamer. One True King co-owner and content creator, Jschlatt, responded by saying:

"Best thing I've heard all day."

How long will TommyInnit stay in America?

As of today, TommyInnit has not yet revealed the period of his stay in the US. However, he mentioned that it will take some time before he returns to the UK again. Speaking on his stream, the Minecraft content creator revealed:

"I'm gonna be back in this setup (the UK), I'll be between. And it'll be a little while till you see me here next."

Thomas refused to elaborate further on his trip. He added:

"I could elaborate on it all right now. I could just keep going and going. But I'm not going to cause it's been very fun to leave you call, just like, 'btw 1 day and then I go', cause you all are like 'What the f**k!', rather than being like, 'Oh my god I'm so excited'. You just find out!"

He further revealed that he plans to make additional tweets to provide more context on the purpose of his trip to the states. He also added that he will be off his streams for a short period of time due to logistical reasons. However, according to the 18-year-old he is expected to be on other people's streams.

Fans react to the annoucement

Viewers were left speechless after the sudden nature of the announcement. TommyInnit had successfully concealed the news of his trip until the last minute. Fans and fellow streamers flooded his social media with various responses. Here are some of the reactions that were shared:

MrBeast @MrBeast @tommyinnit Move near me so we can film @tommyinnit Move near me so we can film

Slimecicle @Slimecicle @tommyinnit Terrified now that my house is going to be in the TommInnit threat zone @tommyinnit Terrified now that my house is going to be in the TommInnit threat zone

Chris Tyson @chris 🏻 @tommyinnit I’ll be at the airport to give you your ceremonial cheese burger and gun @tommyinnit I’ll be at the airport to give you your ceremonial cheese burger and gun 👍🏻

pachi ASH VLOG DAY @ediblewill



please answer :( wilbur probably forced my poor tommy to do it :(( @tommyinnit tommy is moving to America?. :(please answer :( wilbur probably forced my poor tommy to do it :(( @tommyinnit tommy is moving to America?. :(please answer :( wilbur probably forced my poor tommy to do it :((

It remains to be seen how long the Minecraft streamer prolongues his stay in the US. Although he confirmed on his stream that he will not be present at the San Diego TwitchCon, American fans are nonetheless excited to see possible collaborations with the members of the popular Dream SMP squad.

