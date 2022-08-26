2022 has been a wild year for Minecraft fame TommyInnit so far, especially with the entire JiDion fiasco at TwitchCon. All of this started when the banned Twitch streamer JiDion allegedly disrupted the former's meet and greet event at TwitchCon and harassed his fans.

However, things soon got pretty heated after Tommy took to his livestream to speak about the harassment his fans had to face from former Twitch partner JiDion. Meanwhile, on the flip side of the story, JiDion uploaded a dedicated video on YouTube to prove his innocence.

Now, with a new perspective on the entire situation, fans have witnessed a completely different side of the story. The majority of viewers believe Tommy and his fans' observations were merely extrapolated as he was rather well-mannered and polite with his viewers.

The entire JiDion and TommyInnit controversy explained

There is no denying the fact that twitchCon 2022 has been full of surprises. While some fans got to meet their favorite streamer at the event, others had a bit of a bad experience with the staff members. All in all, it was full of chaos, emotions, dramas and of course controversies.

One such controversy that came into the limelight after the event that completely shook the community was from TommyInnit, his fans and JiDion, to say the least.

TommyInnit's side of the story

The Minecraft sensation took to the livestream on July 20, 2022 to raise his voice against the harassment his fans had to face from Twitch streamer JiDion during the event.

Although he didn't openly share his name on the revelation stream, he did make it clear that the entire incident was extremely unfortunate and that he was rather upset by the fact that someone in the event bullied his fans who were there to have a good time.

Explaining everything in its entirety to his viewers, Tommy lamented:

"During my meet and greet, this thing, troll, dude, creator shoved into the line and started being a d*ck to you, being super rude and just a f**king prick. First of all, I'm sorry, I didn't see him earlier and sought him out. i spoke for a long time with the Twitch staff about it afterwards but I didn't realize know what to do and they were so caught up in making sure that I was safe that they didn't check up on you lot."

Addressing the concerning issue, the British Minecraft streamer apologized to his fans for not being able to take care of the situation back then. However, he further explained that he felt immense rage and disgust when he first heard about the harassment and disrespectful behavior from a fellow streamer.

Although he did not name JiDion in his entire video, fans were sure that he was talking about the former Twitch streamer, since he had a reputation for starting beef for no particular reason. Tommy then further went on to assure his fans that he is taking appropriate action against them. Continuing his trail of thought, he further added:

"I'm also getting in touch with the creator's right as soon as the stream's done since they recorded loads of it without my consent or the fans consent. I'm sure they'll do the right thing and not publish those section with and my fans are in."

JiDion's side of the story

On the flip side of the coin, JiDion's YouTube video gives an entirely different take on the controversy. Suffice to say, his reply has left many viewers, fans and followers questioning the reality of the entire incident.

The latest upload showcases the 21-year-old YouTuber being his regular self, giving away over-the-top reactions. Majorly known for his prank content, he is seen going about his regular antics.

Explaining his side of the story, JiDion noted:

"Nobody knows! That’s the beauty of this whole situation. Nobody knows what happened except for me and the so-called victims in the situation. That’s the beauty of this whole situation. Nobody knows what happened, but everybody has an opinion.”

Further talking about the comments he made towards all the female fans waiting in line for TommyInnit, he explained:

"Okay, I’ll address this one right here. Bro, any guy YouTuber will let you know having a female fanbase and male fanbase is literally kind of like unheard of. That’s what takes you into the upper echelon of YouTubers, right? TommyInnit had nothing but girls in his line and I literally said, ‘Wow, he has nothing but girls in his line,’ I said, ‘Good for you, Tommy,’ because bro, that is tough!”

Social media reacts to the controversy

The livestream revelation was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, pulling in millions of views and comments from viewers from around the world. Several fans, viewers, and followers chimed in to provide their take on the entire drama that was caused during TwitchCon 2022 in Amsterdam.

Despite the polarizing views on the entire matter, many TommyInnit fans still claim that JiDion's behavior towards the crowd was nothing short of reprehensible. Meanwhile, the general consensus is that the Minecraft powerhouse directly blamed the YouTuber without checking upon the real facts.

The following is what fans had to say regarding TommyInnit livestream clip



Fans were equally vocal about JiDion's YouTube video



TwitchCon Amsterdam is a massive event that took place on July 15 and 16 2022. It brought thousands of fans, high-profile streamers and creators together on the same platform. It was the first in-person Twitch event since 2019.

