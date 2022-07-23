JiDion vows to clear his name amid Tommyinnit’s allegations that he harassed fans at TwitchCon 2022

JiDion has pushed back against Tommyinnit's allegations in his Instagram story. The streamer known for his prank videos was allegedly harassing Tommyinit's community at TwitchCon earlier this month. However, in his note, he promised to present video proof to refute these claims, thereby clearing his name:

"But video drops next week and it'll disprove all of the lies on my name"

In a stream after the convention, Minecraft streamer Tommyinnit revealed that JiDion acted inappropriately and downright harassed fans and himself at the convention. He also promised to have a talk with the streamer, stating:

"You can't do that to people, you just can't. I don't want anyone to feel like they're in school, being made fun of when they're lining up to meet me."

JiDion promises next video will prove his innocence

The controversial figure got banned from Twitch earlier this year for instigating a hate raid on Pokimane's channel. The act got him permanently banned, before his appeal also got rejected. However, he got into hot waters again this weekend after trying to break into TwitchCon in Amsterdam.

But it didn't end there. Tommyinnit spoke about the YouTuber harassing his fans at the convention. Clips of the Minecraft streamer lambasting the actions of the fellow content creator went viral on social media and the gaming community in general, prompting Jidion to respond via Instagram:

"It really sucks that there is an article and a huge Twitch streamer going around saying I harassed and bullied kids in a meet and greet line."

He then claimed to have video evidence proving otherwise and that he would use it to disprove all claims of harassment and bullying:

"So far from the truth and if I didn't have the footage I would have no way to disprove all of this. but the video drops neext week and it'll disprove all of the lies on my name."

He also called out those backing Tommyinnit's claims and thanked his fans for their support by calling them "my real ones."

TwitchCon came with a lot of hype this year, considering it was the first streamer convention since the COVID pandemic. The arena was packed with fans who had traveled from all over the world to catch a glimpse of their favorite streamers.

Which is why Tommyinnit weighed in on the incident, condemning JiDion's actions. He apparently tried to shove the line and bully fans, all of which subsequently got him kicked out of the event.

Social media reactions

Social media, especially Twitter, got a lot of divisive comments with people taking different sides. Many felt Tommyinnit was overreacting while others seemed to believe that JiDion could've possibly crossed the line. Online personality Keemstar shared an alleged direct message from the accused talking about his upcoming video:

It seems the content creator is quite confident of being proven innocent. The sarcastic comments about his "gruesome and malicious" actions indicate towards the credibility of his upcoming video. Social media, however, remained divided:

And tommy isn't a liar @defnoodles Dude your credibility is in the dumpsAnd tommy isn't a liar @defnoodles Dude your credibility is in the dumpsAnd tommy isn't a liar

navee🧣 @heyyall43082356 @defnoodles Even tho I’m a fan of both of them, jidion definitely did that, I mean it’s jidion. He always trolls people, sometimes he goes to far @defnoodles Even tho I’m a fan of both of them, jidion definitely did that, I mean it’s jidion. He always trolls people, sometimes he goes to far

People defending JiDion felt Tommyinnit was overreacting, with a fair few trolling Minecraft fans. However, many felt it was in the former's character to bully and harass people, especially considering his past record of the Twitch ban and prank videos based on IRL confrontations.

