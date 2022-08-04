"Tommy owes JiDion an apology" - Fans react as JiDion provides his side of the story on TommyInnit beef

Following much controversy, Jidon "JiDion" uploaded his latest video on YouTube titled "Twitch Banned Me, So I Snuck into Twitch Con!" to address the fiasco involving TommyInnit's meet-and-greet at TwitchCon. Prior to this, the latter made a video accusing Jidon of harassing and causing a ruckus among his fans.
However, the latest upload showcases the 21-year-old YouTuber being his regular playful and animated self. Known for his prank content, he is seen going about his regular antics, which was received in a positive light by the Minecraft streamer. However, fans on Twitter have had a different opinion. One user exclaimed:
"Tommy fr owes JiDion an apology"
JiDion provides his take on TwitchCon debacle
Fans evaluated the entire drama that was caused during the 2022 TwitchCon in Amsterdam. For context, after the American YouTuber had filmed his video, many of TommyInnit's fans registered their complaints to security personnel.
Although the conflict was resolved after conferring with the authorities, the Minecraft streamer went on to post a video discussing how Jidon had caused a racket during the meet-and-greet.
In the latest video from JiDion, however, fans witnessed a different side of the story, with many believing that Tommy's observations were extrapolated from his own fanbase as he was rather polite to his YouTube counterpart during their interaction.
Although the American's behavior was no different from that of the fans, his actions were rebuked by many who thought he was vexing the group.
Later in the video, Jidon was also seen meeting Pokimane, with whom he had a brief conflict which resulted in his Twitch channel being banned. However, the two resolved their dispute and subsequently made a collaborative video. With that being said, the former's channel remains suspended.
Fans react to JiDion's latest video
In his most recent video, the American YouTuber confessed that he had no intentions of causing "beef" with anybody. Following the reception, many fans have asked TommyInnit to recant his accusations and shared their reactions on Twitter:
Contrary to prior accusations, most fans thought that Jidon was just trying to lift up the atmosphere in the arena:
Despite the polarizing views on the topic, with many TommyInnit fans still claiming that Jidon's actions were reprehensible, the general consensus is that the former's reaction was exaggerated.