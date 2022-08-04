"Tommy owes JiDion an apology" - Fans react as JiDion provides his side of the story on TommyInnit beef

Following much controversy, Jidon "JiDion" uploaded his latest video on YouTube titled "Twitch Banned Me, So I Snuck into Twitch Con!" to address the fiasco involving TommyInnit's meet-and-greet at TwitchCon. Prior to this, the latter made a video accusing Jidon of harassing and causing a ruckus among his fans.

However, the latest upload showcases the 21-year-old YouTuber being his regular playful and animated self. Known for his prank content, he is seen going about his regular antics, which was received in a positive light by the Minecraft streamer. However, fans on Twitter have had a different opinion. One user exclaimed:

"Tommy fr owes JiDion an apology"

JiDion provides his take on TwitchCon debacle

Fans evaluated the entire drama that was caused during the 2022 TwitchCon in Amsterdam. For context, after the American YouTuber had filmed his video, many of TommyInnit's fans registered their complaints to security personnel.

Although the conflict was resolved after conferring with the authorities, the Minecraft streamer went on to post a video discussing how Jidon had caused a racket during the meet-and-greet.

Creatorflix @Creatorflix1 TommyInnit calls out JiDion for trolling his fans at TwitchCon TommyInnit calls out JiDion for trolling his fans at TwitchCon https://t.co/bl8LIYR7pI

In the latest video from JiDion, however, fans witnessed a different side of the story, with many believing that Tommy's observations were extrapolated from his own fanbase as he was rather polite to his YouTube counterpart during their interaction.

Although the American's behavior was no different from that of the fans, his actions were rebuked by many who thought he was vexing the group.

Later in the video, Jidon was also seen meeting Pokimane, with whom he had a brief conflict which resulted in his Twitch channel being banned. However, the two resolved their dispute and subsequently made a collaborative video. With that being said, the former's channel remains suspended.

Fans react to JiDion's latest video

In his most recent video, the American YouTuber confessed that he had no intentions of causing "beef" with anybody. Following the reception, many fans have asked TommyInnit to recant his accusations and shared their reactions on Twitter:

annie ༒. @annieeluvz not once has Jidion “harassed” or “bullied” them.. what i saw was just him trolling by being a fan of tommy but gets shut down almost IMMEDIATELY LMAOO. this is a big L for tommyinnit and those people who were overreacting. 🤡 nah bc what were tommyinnit fans thinking?not once has Jidion “harassed” or “bullied” them.. what i saw was just him trolling by being a fan of tommy but gets shut down almost IMMEDIATELY LMAOO. this is a big L for tommyinnit and those people who were overreacting. 🤡 nah bc what were tommyinnit fans thinking? 😭 not once has Jidion “harassed” or “bullied” them.. what i saw was just him trolling by being a fan of tommy but gets shut down almost IMMEDIATELY LMAOO. this is a big L for tommyinnit and those people who were overreacting. 🤡‼️ https://t.co/Y4NrCfCgOJ

John Doe @n_o__o_o__o_b Tommyinnit being a hypocrite for 32 seconds, harassing Charli for months and chasing her down at a party. You owe Jidion apology Tommyinnit being a hypocrite for 32 seconds, harassing Charli for months and chasing her down at a party. You owe Jidion apology https://t.co/iJxUwpTXoQ

Shoothyy @Shoothyy Tommyinnit: JIDION HARASSED MY FANS!!



jidion: Tommyinnit: JIDION HARASSED MY FANS!!jidion: https://t.co/luj7lHeQfg

Jalyn (In NewYork) @JalynIsBased Hold on Is This Jidion "Harassing" TommyInnit's Fans, Honestly maybe there is a racism problem in the Minecraft stan community Hold on Is This Jidion "Harassing" TommyInnit's Fans, Honestly maybe there is a racism problem in the Minecraft stan community https://t.co/oY2fL0dUBa

Contrary to prior accusations, most fans thought that Jidon was just trying to lift up the atmosphere in the arena:

💧PunishedBrother @BroPunished @JalynIsBased buh he was just bringin the energy how can this even be possibly seen as harassing @JalynIsBased buh he was just bringin the energy how can this even be possibly seen as harassing

ASST sailor @pleaseDeleleme @JalynIsBased Tommy obviously thinks any interaction he has with a black man is harassment @JalynIsBased Tommy obviously thinks any interaction he has with a black man is harassment

ayzuie @ayzuie Just finished the #jidion video and tbh #TOMMYINNIT and his fans owe him an apology. Not only were Tommy’s fan the actual ones being really rude for no reason but they definitely were overreacting about the whole situation. Glad he put the video out to clear everything up! Just finished the #jidion video and tbh #TOMMYINNIT and his fans owe him an apology. Not only were Tommy’s fan the actual ones being really rude for no reason but they definitely were overreacting about the whole situation. Glad he put the video out to clear everything up!

Intal @IveNeverTookAnL 🗣️ friendly reminder: jidion owns tommyinnit🗣️ friendly reminder: jidion owns tommyinnit 💯🗣️‼️ https://t.co/Ou1jQcUoxd

Despite the polarizing views on the topic, with many TommyInnit fans still claiming that Jidon's actions were reprehensible, the general consensus is that the former's reaction was exaggerated.

