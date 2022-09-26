"My next upload will be me face revealing": Dream to reveal his face anytime soon, says the mask his coming off

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Clay "Dream" has put the gaming community in a state of excitement after taking to his alternate YouTube channel to divulge his face-revealing plans.

The 23-year-old social media star has over 30 million subscribers on YouTube, making him among the most recognizable names in the gaming scene. However, he remains among the few major content creators who have yet to show their faces.

Earlier this month, he had tweeted about his decision to do a face reveal. In the post, he stated that his famous "mask" was "coming off." He has also shared a short YouTube video titled "Dream's FACE REVEAL PLAN". In the video, he stated:

"My next upload will be me face revealing"

Dream reveals further plans with fellow Minecraft streamers

In the short video, uploaded on September 25, Clay, as his fans call him, also stated that fellow Minecraft YouTuber George "GeorgeNotFound" will be moving to Florida to join the rest of the Dream Team.

For those unaware, the Dream Team is an Anglo-American gaming group consisting of Dream, George, and Nick "Sapnap". Earlier this year, they also revealed that the group would create vlogging content when the trio get together in America.

Another popular YouTuber, TommyInnit, born in the UK, also traveled to the US earlier this month. He has been a close associate of the group for the last couple of years. The 18-year-old streamer is also expected to join the group.

The video also stated that he plans to make "real life" Minecraft content:

"Then back to some epic Minecraft...(plus Minecraft manhunt in real life soon?!) so many awesome things to come. super nervous but also incredibly excited for the future!"

Earlier this month, he also teased his plans to travel to San Diego TwitchCon (scheduled to be held from October 7 to 9), where fans will have the opportunity to meet him in person for the first time. He said:

dream @dreamwastaken see you all in San Diego!!! can’t wait to finally meet friends, fans, and other creators :)



it feels so surreal. love you all see you all in San Diego!!! can’t wait to finally meet friends, fans, and other creators :)it feels so surreal. love you all

Fans react to Clay's face reveal announcement

Judging by the replies, it is fair to say that fans are incredibly excited at the opportunity to finally see the creator's real face after several years of concealment. Many fans will also look to visit the San Diego TwitchCon to meet him in person.

Here are some of the reactions:

BoomerNA @BoomerNA @dreamwastaken Absolutely wild to think after like what 6-7+ years, that the Dream I’ve known who doesn’t show his face is gonna show his face. Proud of you big dog, and much love always @dreamwastaken Absolutely wild to think after like what 6-7+ years, that the Dream I’ve known who doesn’t show his face is gonna show his face. Proud of you big dog, and much love always

jojosolos @jojosoIos @dreamwastaken I know we’ve only spoken like 10 words to each other but we should make up a handshake @dreamwastaken I know we’ve only spoken like 10 words to each other but we should make up a handshake

Dave @Krtzyy @dreamwastaken do you wanna speedrun a joint with me at twitchcon @dreamwastaken do you wanna speedrun a joint with me at twitchcon

Fans on YouTube also shared their thoughts on the impending face reveal:

Fans react to the announcement (Image via YouTube)

The popular Minecraft streamer has grown into a successful content creator while disguising himself under a smiley face (his signature appearance) since he started his streaming career in 2019.

