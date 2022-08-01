“Technoblade never dies”: Fans remember iconic Minecraft streamer as his channel crosses 15 million subscribers on YouTube

Technoblade's tragic demise last month left many in the gaming community in a state of profound grief. The Minecraft legend passed away at 23 after fighting cancer for almost a year. On June 30, the family publicly announced the tragic news in a video titled "so long nerds." Subsequently, fans and well-wishers flocked to his social media channels to wish him goodbye.

The overwhelming love for the streamer has attracted many new gamers to join his community over the last month, pushing his YouTube channel past the 15 million-subscriber mark a few days ago. The extraordinary feat of channel growth has been regarded by fans as a sign of his everlasting legacy, with one chanting his iconic catchphrase:

"Technoblade never dies, it [sic] will grow and be one of the greatest Minecraft YouTuber."

Evan @ItzEvanPlayz @bladeupdating Technoblade never dies, it will grow and be one of the greatest Minecraft YouTuber @bladeupdating Technoblade never dies, it will grow and be one of the greatest Minecraft YouTuber

Fans have been using the chant as a way to both commend his immense skills in the game and also as a way to honor his memory. The creator had a lasting impact on the Minecraft community, so much so that the developer's even added a crowned pig to the recent Minecraft Java splash screen as a tribute.

Fans take to Twitter after Technoblade crosses 15 million subs on YouTube

In August 2021, Alex, or Technoblade, revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Since then, he has used his YouTube videos and broadcasts to raise money for the SFA (Sarcoma Foundation of America). His family announced his death to his fans by uploading a heartfelt video narrated by his father, which has accumulated a whopping 77 million views at the time of writing this article.

Since his death, fans and gaming personalities all over the world have shown their love and respect for the streamer by flooding social media with encouraging messages, fan art, and stories. And after news of his YouTube channel reaching 15 million subscribers spread, everyone flocked to Twitter to remember his contributions to the community.

Many shared fan art custom made for the occasion:

saosie @saosie888



#technofanart A doodle for 15 million subscribers! Congrats Technoblade! A doodle for 15 million subscribers! Congrats Technoblade!#technofanart https://t.co/EwaTBLOSAP

Technoblade was beloved by many for his charming sarcasm and wit. Many fans made various comments, wondering how he might have reacted to the news of reaching 15 million subscribers if he was still around. A few even made jokes about the channel surpassing TommyInnit's numbers in terms of subs:

JustADrag0n_ @justADrag0n_ @bladeupdating I know :( he would loved to see his Channel blowing up and to laugh at Tommy bc he has more subs then hi now @bladeupdating I know :( he would loved to see his Channel blowing up and to laugh at Tommy bc he has more subs then hi now

Anika🎗 @nown4x4 @bladeupdating He would be grinning for sure and telling dream that he’s getting closer to beating him everyday. Miss the guy <3 @bladeupdating He would be grinning for sure and telling dream that he’s getting closer to beating him everyday. Miss the guy <3

Tacticx @TacDoesThings

"yunno, I kinda expected that to be a more difficult then it actually was" @bladeupdating one of these days hes gonna burst back through the door with cut, scratch, and burn marks holding god's head in his hand and say"yunno, I kinda expected that to be a more difficult then it actually was" @bladeupdating one of these days hes gonna burst back through the door with cut, scratch, and burn marks holding god's head in his hand and say"yunno, I kinda expected that to be a more difficult then it actually was"

Remy @RemyisHOPE @bladeupdating Yessss! I bet are king is up there saying "YOOOO ME BEING DEAD IS GIVIN ME SOME CLOUT" imma start crying now because I'm thinking about him again and I'm happy I am. We love you technoblade, Technoblade never dies @bladeupdating Yessss! I bet are king is up there saying "YOOOO ME BEING DEAD IS GIVIN ME SOME CLOUT" imma start crying now because I'm thinking about him again and I'm happy I am. We love you technoblade, Technoblade never dies

bibliophile🎗 @bibliodraws @bladeupdating he’s not even grateful, just yelling “what took you guys so long?!” @bladeupdating he’s not even grateful, just yelling “what took you guys so long?!”

nyx @itsnotnyxlive @bladeupdating If he was here he wouldn't even be grateful i can already hear him screaming "IS THIS WHAT IT TOOK TO GET 15ML!? TO DIE!? IS THAT THE SECRET!?" I can just hear him @bladeupdating If he was here he wouldn't even be grateful i can already hear him screaming "IS THIS WHAT IT TOOK TO GET 15ML!? TO DIE!? IS THAT THE SECRET!?" I can just hear him

DarthPanda @DarthPandaTV @___was_taken



“IS THIS WHAT IT TAKES TO BEAT TOMMY? DYING?! @bladeupdating I mean if we brought him back he’d be pissed right now.“IS THIS WHAT IT TAKES TO BEAT TOMMY? DYING?! @___was_taken @bladeupdating I mean if we brought him back he’d be pissed right now.“IS THIS WHAT IT TAKES TO BEAT TOMMY? DYING?!

Some fans came up with the idea of keeping the channel alive by having the family take control over it.

SuvYT @SuvYT_ @bladeupdating Part of me hopes that his siblings take on the role as the new Technoblade and continue what he started, it'd be a beautiful thing, and that way, truly, Technoblade NEVER dies. @bladeupdating Part of me hopes that his siblings take on the role as the new Technoblade and continue what he started, it'd be a beautiful thing, and that way, truly, Technoblade NEVER dies.

Fans acknowledged the impact he has had on the game and its community.

Danish Safwan @TheDanCube1 @bladeupdating It shows that people really didn't want Technoblade to stop uploading, but that they've been coming to terms with themselves and have accepted that while we may never get another video from him again, his impact is undeniably present to this day. @bladeupdating It shows that people really didn't want Technoblade to stop uploading, but that they've been coming to terms with themselves and have accepted that while we may never get another video from him again, his impact is undeniably present to this day.

Briarwood @Briar_the_witch @bladeupdating Damn he died and he’s still gaining he’s makin gn his legacy bigger while he’s up there fighting god @bladeupdating Damn he died and he’s still gaining he’s makin gn his legacy bigger while he’s up there fighting god

HYTER @Nifail12446651 @bladeupdating Eventhough he may have passed,his impact on this world is something that nobody can forget and seeing that people still watch and he hit something that would bring him joy is just pain now to us thinking about him.may he rest in peace. @bladeupdating Eventhough he may have passed,his impact on this world is something that nobody can forget and seeing that people still watch and he hit something that would bring him joy is just pain now to us thinking about him.may he rest in peace.

JustADrag0n_ @justADrag0n_ @bladeupdating I know :( he would loved to see his Channel blowing up and to laugh at Tommy bc he has more subs then hi now @bladeupdating I know :( he would loved to see his Channel blowing up and to laugh at Tommy bc he has more subs then hi now

Joyrik @Joyrik2 @bladeupdating Last time I saw him he was at 9 mil and then before his last video he hit 10 mil ans now he is at 15 mil wow , rip king @bladeupdating Last time I saw him he was at 9 mil and then before his last video he hit 10 mil ans now he is at 15 mil wow , rip king 👑

Dork 🎗 🌈 ✝️ ☮ @Dorky_Ikea @bladeupdating He'd be so happy :) I love how much support people are sharing. I used my school account to sub to him even just to try and raise the number. I will always love Technoblade @bladeupdating He'd be so happy :) I love how much support people are sharing. I used my school account to sub to him even just to try and raise the number. I will always love Technoblade

Megan🌺TBZ @StAtinyZen @bladeupdating It’s true what they say, legends before more famous when they’re gone @bladeupdating It’s true what they say, legends before more famous when they’re gone

BadAss Llama @MarinosKyriaki1 @bladeupdating Literally got 5million subs whilst being dead, what a chad @bladeupdating Literally got 5million subs whilst being dead, what a chad

The immense amount of love and respect for the streamer has flooded Twitter and Reddit with countless fan art and heartwarming messages in Techno's memory. Seeing as his fanbase continues to grow even after his untimely death, the adage must be true: Techonblade never dies!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far