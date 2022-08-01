“Technoblade never dies”: Fans remember iconic Minecraft streamer as his channel crosses 15 million subscribers on YouTube

Technoblade's tragic demise last month left many in the gaming community in a state of profound grief. The Minecraft legend passed away at 23 after fighting cancer for almost a year. On June 30, the family publicly announced the tragic news in a video titled "so long nerds." Subsequently, fans and well-wishers flocked to his social media channels to wish him goodbye.
The overwhelming love for the streamer has attracted many new gamers to join his community over the last month, pushing his YouTube channel past the 15 million-subscriber mark a few days ago. The extraordinary feat of channel growth has been regarded by fans as a sign of his everlasting legacy, with one chanting his iconic catchphrase:
"Technoblade never dies, it [sic] will grow and be one of the greatest Minecraft YouTuber."
Fans have been using the chant as a way to both commend his immense skills in the game and also as a way to honor his memory. The creator had a lasting impact on the Minecraft community, so much so that the developer's even added a crowned pig to the recent Minecraft Java splash screen as a tribute.
Fans take to Twitter after Technoblade crosses 15 million subs on YouTube
In August 2021, Alex, or Technoblade, revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Since then, he has used his YouTube videos and broadcasts to raise money for the SFA (Sarcoma Foundation of America). His family announced his death to his fans by uploading a heartfelt video narrated by his father, which has accumulated a whopping 77 million views at the time of writing this article.
Since his death, fans and gaming personalities all over the world have shown their love and respect for the streamer by flooding social media with encouraging messages, fan art, and stories. And after news of his YouTube channel reaching 15 million subscribers spread, everyone flocked to Twitter to remember his contributions to the community.
Many shared fan art custom made for the occasion:
Technoblade was beloved by many for his charming sarcasm and wit. Many fans made various comments, wondering how he might have reacted to the news of reaching 15 million subscribers if he was still around. A few even made jokes about the channel surpassing TommyInnit's numbers in terms of subs:
Some fans came up with the idea of keeping the channel alive by having the family take control over it.
Fans acknowledged the impact he has had on the game and its community.
The immense amount of love and respect for the streamer has flooded Twitter and Reddit with countless fan art and heartwarming messages in Techno's memory. Seeing as his fanbase continues to grow even after his untimely death, the adage must be true: Techonblade never dies!