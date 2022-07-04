Minecraft community comes up with heartening Technoblade fanarts to pay tribute to the YouTuber

The Minecraft community continues to pay respects to the YouTuber and Minecraft content creator Alex "Technoblade." Twitter was flooded with several heartwarming fanarts paying tribute to the YouTuber.

#technobladefanart was trending on Twitter as community members uploaded a plethora of beautiful and considerate art featuring the Minecraft content creator.

Minecraft community on Twitter showcase Technoblade fanarts

Thousands of fans uploaded heartfelt artworks featuring the YouTube legend. Twitter user Dgucepear (@nashijiruuwu)'s art was a viral hit with more than 107k likes.

Fans paying tribute to the YouTuber (Image via Twitter)

Community members in the reply section claimed that this was one of the best artworks and hit the hardest emotionally.

Bongorfians 🙃 @Bongorfians @nashijiruuwu Out of all the art I've seen in the past day, this one hits the hardest. I only barely watched his videos, and that was a few years ago, but this death still hits pretty hard for some reason. Rest in peace. @nashijiruuwu Out of all the art I've seen in the past day, this one hits the hardest. I only barely watched his videos, and that was a few years ago, but this death still hits pretty hard for some reason. Rest in peace.

Karts @mydaisydear @nashijiruuwu this made me start crying again @nashijiruuwu this made me start crying again

iPad Kid |🐷👑🎗 @iPadKid01 @nashijiruuwu I didn’t cry over Alex’s death the whole day saying that he’ll live on as Technoblade. But this fanart, for some reason just broke me @nashijiruuwu I didn’t cry over Alex’s death the whole day saying that he’ll live on as Technoblade. But this fanart, for some reason just broke me

Twitter user Hadley (@Madcathadley20) showcased another great fanart.

Various other community-made fanarts wished farewell to the Minecraft legend:

Apart from the community members, the Minecraft Java launcher also paid homage to Techno with a cover image that featured his iconic crown.

ThatGoofyGuy (Working on MTH) #savetf2 @TGGtheStickBoy THE PIG IN THE JAVA MINECRAFT LAUNCHER IS WEARING A CROWN AS A TECHNOBLADE MEMORIAL THAT'S SO SWEET THE PIG IN THE JAVA MINECRAFT LAUNCHER IS WEARING A CROWN AS A TECHNOBLADE MEMORIAL THAT'S SO SWEET https://t.co/GkO9OnB89O

Some bits about the content creator's demise

After Techno's father broke the news of Techno's tragic demise on social media platforms, online communities were left bereft.

Techno's father addressed the content creator's community through a post and thanked them for their support. He also asked them to honor Techno's wishes and protect his true identity:

"He avoided personal fame and worked hard to keep his true identity confidential, and we ask you to continue to honor his wishes to protect his privacy and the privacy of his family."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Technoblade has passed away after his battle with cancer, his father delivered a final message on his behalf today.



May he rest in peace. Technoblade has passed away after his battle with cancer, his father delivered a final message on his behalf today.May he rest in peace. https://t.co/z2dL5xzjvB

In the post, Techno's father also disclosed some bits about the Youtuber's tumultuous past year, during which he was fighting stage four cancer:

"This past year had a lot of rough spots for our son as he battled stage four cancer. But he didn't complain, and kept using his famous strategic mind to try beat what he knew were almost impossible odds."

On the same day as the post, a video was also uploaded to Technoblade's channel titled "so long nerds," which featured his father reiterating an emotional final message written by the YouTuber himself. Some excerpts from the video address are presented below:

"Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this, I am dead. So lets sit down and have one final chat. My real name is Alex.I had one of my siblings call me Dave one time in a deleted video from 2016 and it was one of the most successful pranks we've ever done."

Technoblade bid farewell to the community one last time:

"I hope you all go on to live long, prosperous, and happy lives because I love you guys. Technoblade out."

It is safe to say Techno has cemented his place as a Minecraft legend whose legacy will live on forever.

