"His legacy lives on, and it always will": Twitter in absolute disbelief as Minecraft star Technoblade passes away after battle with cancer

The tragic passing of YouTuber and Minecraft star Alexander "Technoblade" shocked the entire gaming and streaming community. The content creator had been battling stage four cancer over the past year, and earlier today, his father announced that he had passed away.

The Minecraft community on Twitter was in absolute disbelief upon hearing the news:

Frostbyte Freeman @frostbyte4free Someone once said that when you die from cancer, the cancer dies too. That's not a loss- that's a draw. Technoblade never loses, and ever now, Technoblade never dies. His legacy lives on, and it always will... though the lives he touched and the content he created. Rest in peace.

Technoblade passes away on July 1, 2022

Jake Lucky, an esports personality and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming, shared an emotional message from Technoblade's father in which he thanked the online community for their support. Technoblade's father also talked about how much the content creator adored and respected his fans and colleagues.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Technoblade has passed away after his battle with cancer, his father delivered a final message on his behalf today.



May he rest in peace.

Techoblade's father recalled how the content creator enjoyed giving away prizes and always encouraged good sportsmanship. He also asked fans to honor and respect his desire to keep his identity confidential:

"He avoided personal fame and worked hard to keep his true identity confidential, and we ask you to continue to honor his wishes to protect his privacy and the privacy of his family."

The message also talked about the tumultuous year during which Technoblade battled cancer without ever complaining about the situation. The heartfelt address concluded with the following statement:

"My son's bravery on this path was a shining lesson to all of us who were privileged to walk it with him. Thank you for sharing his journey through it all, as he did the work he loved for his beloved fans."

A few minutes later, a six-minute video was uploaded to Technoblade's channel, titled so long nerds. The content creator's father read out a message that the YouTuber wrote a few hours before passing away.

Social media reacts to Technoblade's passing away

Fans on various social media platforms, including Twitter and Reddit, were devastated to hear about the unexpected passing away of Technoblade.

Several popular Twitch and YouTube personalities, including Pokimane, Mizkif, Jschlatt, Ludwig, and Quackity paid their respects:

Pokimane's Twitter address (Image via Pokimane/Twitter)

Mizkif @REALMizkif Technoblade was a phenomenal content creator.



His attitude throughout his content is what I aspire to be. Not to take things seriously, joking around, and trying to make others smile.



Even with cancer, he just tried to make others smile and laugh.



Technoblade was a phenomenal content creator.

His attitude throughout his content is what I aspire to be. Not to take things seriously, joking around, and trying to make others smile.

Even with cancer, he just tried to make others smile and laugh.

RIP to a genuinely funny man

Jschlatt's Twitter address (Image via jschlatt/Twitter)

ludwig @LudwigAhgren I’ve been rewatching Technoblade’s for the past hour



He was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of times



I’ll always look up to him



I've been rewatching Technoblade's for the past hour

He was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of times

I'll always look up to him

Rest In Peace <3

Quackity @Quackity



I will miss him so much.

I will miss him so much.

Rest In Peace

Fans were devastated upon hearing the news. Twitter user boji-mama (@BojangleJinks) stated that their 11-year-old child cried and wrote a letter to Technoblade:

boji-mama @BojangleJinks @JakeSucky My 11yo cried and cried and then wrote this letter. So glad there’s a place to send these feelings. RIP Technoblade. @JakeSucky My 11yo cried and cried and then wrote this letter. So glad there’s a place to send these feelings. RIP Technoblade. https://t.co/droGu70LJJ

Several other fan reactions on Twitter went along these lines:

Bjorn da wolf @herobrine_noch

May we pray his safety

yam💕 🗣 MUD METRO SIMP💖 @dkayingscrilege @JakeSucky @MEALSP0 This feels so surreal… what.. i thought the surgery worked the one he did motnhs ago. I thought he was healing.. this is the second person who's content i loved to watch has passed away.. this is fucking heartbreaking. Oh my god i just cant believe it.

yam💕 🗣 MUD METRO SIMP💖 @dkayingscrilege @JakeSucky @MEALSP0 He, i loved his humor, his videos. His collabs, his personality. He was a great guy. I am actually tearing up right now.. i thought he'd live a normal life and we'd get to see him grow older, still making videos. It really feels like i just lost part of my life. I am praying-

A reaction thread on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail announcing the content creator's demise went viral, with the post gaining more than 375 comments in a span of a few hours. Here are some of the fan reactions on Reddit:

Technoblade was easily one of the most recognizable figures in the Minecraft community. He began uploading content to his main YouTube channel in 2013. Over the years, it amassed a massive following of 10.5 million subscribers and 1.2 billion views.

