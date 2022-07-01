"His legacy lives on, and it always will": Twitter in absolute disbelief as Minecraft star Technoblade passes away after battle with cancer

The tragic passing of YouTuber and Minecraft star Alexander "Technoblade" shocked the entire gaming and streaming community. The content creator had been battling stage four cancer over the past year, and earlier today, his father announced that he had passed away.
The Minecraft community on Twitter was in absolute disbelief upon hearing the news:
Technoblade passes away on July 1, 2022
Jake Lucky, an esports personality and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming, shared an emotional message from Technoblade's father in which he thanked the online community for their support. Technoblade's father also talked about how much the content creator adored and respected his fans and colleagues.
Techoblade's father recalled how the content creator enjoyed giving away prizes and always encouraged good sportsmanship. He also asked fans to honor and respect his desire to keep his identity confidential:
"He avoided personal fame and worked hard to keep his true identity confidential, and we ask you to continue to honor his wishes to protect his privacy and the privacy of his family."
The message also talked about the tumultuous year during which Technoblade battled cancer without ever complaining about the situation. The heartfelt address concluded with the following statement:
"My son's bravery on this path was a shining lesson to all of us who were privileged to walk it with him. Thank you for sharing his journey through it all, as he did the work he loved for his beloved fans."
A few minutes later, a six-minute video was uploaded to Technoblade's channel, titled so long nerds. The content creator's father read out a message that the YouTuber wrote a few hours before passing away.
Social media reacts to Technoblade's passing away
Fans on various social media platforms, including Twitter and Reddit, were devastated to hear about the unexpected passing away of Technoblade.
Several popular Twitch and YouTube personalities, including Pokimane, Mizkif, Jschlatt, Ludwig, and Quackity paid their respects:
Fans were devastated upon hearing the news. Twitter user boji-mama (@BojangleJinks) stated that their 11-year-old child cried and wrote a letter to Technoblade:
Several other fan reactions on Twitter went along these lines:
A reaction thread on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail announcing the content creator's demise went viral, with the post gaining more than 375 comments in a span of a few hours. Here are some of the fan reactions on Reddit:
Technoblade was easily one of the most recognizable figures in the Minecraft community. He began uploading content to his main YouTube channel in 2013. Over the years, it amassed a massive following of 10.5 million subscribers and 1.2 billion views.