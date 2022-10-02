Full list of streamers who have now seen Dream’s face

Despite having massive popularity in the streaming landscape, Minecraft streamer Dream's identity is still shrouded in mystery. However, the wait is almost over as he teased the reveal date of the highly anticipated day on his alternative Twitter handle. As per the streamer's latest tweet, today (October 2) will be the day when he will finally reveal his face to his viewers.

More interestingly though, before showing off his real face to the world, the streaming phenomenon FaceTimed a few select content creators and streamers and captured their reaction. From Tina Kitten to Addison Rae, here's a list of 10 high-profile streamers and content creators who have now seen his face.

"Oh my god, you're brown" - Streamers react to Dream's face-reveal on FaceTime

With the hype surrounding Dream's face at an all-time high due to a potential reveal on October 2, a few prominent creators have shared their reaction to seeing the streamer without his siganture white smiley mask for the very first time.

Dream FaceTimed top creators like Addison Rae, Karl Jacobs, TommyInnit, Tina Kitten, and many more, giving them the chance to see him without a mask earlier than others. As expected, the reactions have been making rounds on the internet, with fans clamoring to get a peek at his face after all these years.

With that being said, the very first creator to ever share his reaction online was none other than American Twitch streamer and Minecraft star, Karl Jacobs. With nervousness clearly visible on his face, Jacob FaceTimed the online personality and compared him to a baseball player, much to the curiosity of fans and viewers.

Trying to hide his excitement behind a big smile on his face, Jacobs noted:

"Dream is calling me right now on FaceTime. I am about to see his face for the first time. I am actually nervous. Oh shoot, what the heck? You look like a baseball player. You scream baseball player to me... I don't know what I expected you to look like. You are actually handsome, you are not supposed to be attractive."

TommyInnit, another big name in the Minecraft industry, shared his reaction on his official Twitter handle in the most hilarious way possible.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit dream face revealed to me. I am going to Leak it if this gets 300k dream face revealed to me. I am going to Leak it if this gets 300k https://t.co/mJtl7pfPgK

He exclaimed:

"Naaah! F**k. I am freaked out, this is way..."

Twitch sensation Tina Kitten couldn't hold back her excitement and showered the Minecraft star with praise.

She noted:

"I am seeing Dream's face after god knows how long. Here goes nothing. Hi, wait, oh my god, look at you. Oh my god, you are brown. Wait the jawline, oh my god, hello. Hello, what the heck, hi. It's nice to see you. Oh my god, Oh my god, wait I'm proud of you. Your teeth are so white. Oh my god they are so- wait your cannies. Wait oh my gosh your eyeballs, they are real."

Mark Rober, an American YouTuber who is famous for his popular science videos that include do-it-yourself gadgets, complimented the Minecraft sensation for his "good looking" face.

He notedi

Whoa, is this really you? Bro you pretty good looking guy man. I don't know I figured with the face. So, I am recording on my computer, I can post that I'm seeing Dream's face right now... Yeah like zoom enhance, zoom enhance."

Addison Rae, an American social media personality and actress, was completely stunned at first. With that being said, here's how other streamers and creators reacted to Dream's face-reveal.

Here's the complete list of streamers who have seen his face firsthand:

Karl Jacobs Sylvee Anthony Padila Ph1LzA BadBoyHalo TommyInnit Niki Mark Rober James Marriott Addison Rae Hannah Rose Seapeekay Dave Marques Brownlee Connor Tina Kitten Antfrost

The elusive streamer-cum-content creator has been one of the most formidable names in the realm of content creation, boasting over a whopping 30.3 million subscribers on his main YouTube handle alone.

Now that the public face-reveal is potentially just a few hours away, these reactions have made waves in the community. Fans are eagerly waiting for the online personality to finally reveal what's behind his iconic white smiley mask.

