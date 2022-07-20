"You can't do that to people": Minecraft streamer TommyInnit addresses bullying at TwitchCon 2022

In a recent stream, famous Minecraft streamer TommyInnit spoke about how he and his fans were bullied and harassed by someone at TwitchCon 2022. He addressed the incident at his meet-and-greet and expressed anger towards the behavior. He apologized to his fans and talked about how it was completely unacceptable.

TommyInnit and many other famous Minecraft streamers were at TwitchCon 2022, which was held in Amsterdam. People were extremely excited to see Minecraft streamers like WilburSoot, Ph1LzA, Tubbo, Jack Manifold, Ranboo, and many more.

During the event, these streamers were part of loads of panels. One of them was a meet-and-greet where fans got the chance to interact with their favorite streamers directly.

This is where someone started to bully and harass other fans. Even though TommyInnit found out about it after the meet-and-greet session, he was furious and expressed it in his recent stream:

"You can't do that to people, you just can't. I don't want anyone to feel like they're in school, being made fun of when they're lining up to meet me."

Minecraft star TommyInnit shares his thoughts on bullying at TwitchCon

In his latest stream, TommyInnit started by welcoming his viewers and talked about how amazing TwitchCon 2022 and the whole trip were. Soon, he changed his streaming setup and removed the stream chat and donation notifications to discuss this serious issue. He started by addressing the bully and how they began annoying fans who were in line waiting to meet him.

The Minecraft streamer apologized for being unaware of the incident at the time and learned about it after the meet-and-greet was over. Tommy even spoke to the TwitchCon hosts and security about the incident.

Though the event managers wanted Tommy to be safe, he was more annoyed about his fans not being the priority. The next TwitchCon will be held in San Diego, and Tommy hopes there will be stricter security at the next event.

TommyInnit went live on stream to warn viewers how bullying will not be tolerated (Image via Canooon YouTube)

He explained how the bully was shouting at his fans and that it was not to be tolerated in the slightest. He expressed how he was genuinely angry at the person harassing other fans.

"I'm never really angry. But it made me like, actually furious."

After talking to the event staff, he tried to message everyone affected by the incident and apologized. The streamer also felt the need to address this behavior after the event on his own stream. He bluntly warned everyone how this is not tolerable anywhere, not just in events like TwitchCon.

"I won't have it. Don't make fun of people for being passionate about anything, being happy."

The 18-year-old shared how he was bullied at school when he tried to fit in. Later, he encouraged viewers to stay passionate about anything that makes them happy and ignore bullies pulling them down.

Reaction from fans

Some YouTube comments appreciating how TommyInnit handled and addressed the situation (Image via Sportskeeda)

Thousands of fans flocked to the comment section of the clip to talk about how the Minecraft streamer handled the situation nicely and addressed it on stream. They talked about how he cares about his fans since he immediately tried to apologize after learning about the incident.

