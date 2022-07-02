Minecraft streamer Ranboo shares heartening post for Technoblade, promises to continue making content

After the saddening news of Technoblade's death, famous Minecraft content creator Ranboo recently tweeted about how he will continue to create normal content. Millions of people and other content creators were shattered after learning about the Minecraft star's death, including Ranboo. However, he assures that this will not affect his content.

After the shocking news, many fellow creators did not stream or were unable to publish their regular content. However, Ranboo assures that he will continue since creating content gives him joy and how he will not talk about the heartbreaking incident on his stream, simply because it is a personal matter and that it will be too hard for him. His tweet blew up as thousands of fans flocked and appreciated his decision, uplifting the content creator with positive comments.

Ranbalt @ranaltboo For anyone wondering how I am going to do content I am going to be continuing as normal as making content is not only a huge comfort for me as well as its a constant positive reminder of what I have been given. Please do not expect me to talk about or bring up anything on stream. For anyone wondering how I am going to do content I am going to be continuing as normal as making content is not only a huge comfort for me as well as its a constant positive reminder of what I have been given. Please do not expect me to talk about or bring up anything on stream.

Fans appreciate Minecraft star Ranboo's decision to continue making content after Technoblade's saddening death

Since the Minecraft content creator has millions of fans on Twitter, his decision to continue creating content was received warmly by them. In the tweet, he explained how, after hearing about Technoblade, he appreciates life even more and will keep doing what he loves. Fans flooded the tweet with positive comments and accepted his decision wholeheartedly.

Megs 🐷 👑🎗 @meghannyd_ @ranaltboo We never would expect that King, do what you need to do and we’re here for it! So glad you’re doing what you need to to make yourself feel better :) @ranaltboo We never would expect that King, do what you need to do and we’re here for it! So glad you’re doing what you need to to make yourself feel better :)

His fans further appreciated that he would not be saying anything related to the shattering incident. The community understood his pain and were aware of how it was too personal to show to a live audience. They told the content creator that they don't expect anything from him and that he can take as much time as he needs.

ryder 𓃠 thank you techno @leadryder @ranaltboo of course ranboo, you do whatever makes you comfortable and happy, we don’t expect anything from you, just be your very weird but endearing self <3 @ranaltboo of course ranboo, you do whatever makes you comfortable and happy, we don’t expect anything from you, just be your very weird but endearing self <3

blods 🚦 @b1odeuwedd @ranaltboo Of course, you shouldn’t be expected to express such grief publicly. It’s not fair. thank you for being here @ranaltboo Of course, you shouldn’t be expected to express such grief publicly. It’s not fair. thank you for being here

BIG M 📼 // WORKING ON THINGS 🎗 @mochiflxwer @ranaltboo That is 100% fair big guy, good on you for making this clear first and foremost. No one should expect you to be able to bring that up so soon, especially on stream. Take it easy <3 @ranaltboo That is 100% fair big guy, good on you for making this clear first and foremost. No one should expect you to be able to bring that up so soon, especially on stream. Take it easy <3

Some followers also spoke about how normal content and streams can act as a vital distraction from depression after a close friend's death, although no one thinks that it should be ignored entirely. After the news broke, millions of people shed tears for the beloved content creator.

Other than that, nearly every comment on his tweet was full of positivity and support. Fans comforted Ranboo and understood his decision to continue making content and not speak about Technoblade's death.

On June 30, 2022, Technoblade passed away to cancer that he had been battling with for over a year. On the same day, a video was posted on his YouTube channel from his family, where his father spoke about his final moments and delivered the YouTuber's final message to his fans and viewers.

Fellow content creators and fans from all around the globe addressed the heart-wrenching news and mourned the loss of the talented content creator. Not only did they appreciate his work, but they appreciated him as a person as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far