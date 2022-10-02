Dream’s face reveal today: When can fans expect Minecraft star to reveal his face?

Minecraft sensation Clay "Dream" took the internet by storm when he announced that the most awaited face reveal will likely take place on October 2.

The announcement started earlier today when Clay took to his alternative Twitter account and teased his followers by suggesting that October 2 would be the face reveal day:

dream @dreamwastaken is today the day is today the day

Five hours later, he posted another update from his main Twitter handle, implying that October 2 might be the date when he'll finally do the face reveal. His one-word tweet stated:

Twitter community goes berserk as Dream confirms a face reveal for October 2

Dream's face reveal saga might soon come to a close as he revealed a possible date for the epic moment.

Yesterday (October 1), numerous content creators got in touch with Clay via Facetime, during which the latter revealed his face to them.

Karl Jacobs got the opportunity to Facetime the YouTube icon and suggested that the latter looked like a "baseball player" and that he was "handsome." Karl Jacobs commented:

"Okay, Dream is now calling me, right now on Facetime. I'm about to see his face for the first time. I'm actually nervous. All right, here it is. Oh, shoot! What the heck? You look like a baseball player. You scream baseball player to me! I'm not going to say anything based on the mullet. Wait, I didn't expect what you looked like. You're handsome. This is messed up! You're not supposed to be attractive, people are going to be p*ssed now. Thanks a lot."

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ I FaceTimed Dream :)



Here’s my reaction to finally seeing one of my best friends’ faces for the first time! I FaceTimed Dream :)Here’s my reaction to finally seeing one of my best friends’ faces for the first time! https://t.co/gicCs4AVP1

The following day, Clay's one-word post instantly went viral on the social media platform, as it accrued well over 163k likes, and more than 17,000 community members responded to the update.

Fellow Minecraft star and YouTuber George "GeorgeNotFound's" reply amassed more than 85,000 likes. He stated:

YouTuber and Minecraft content creator Mysty urged Clay to "hurry up":

Internet personality Fraser was eagerly looking forward to the much-anticipated face reveal:

YouTube content creator TapL conveyed his sentiments by sharing a GIF:

Aside from notable and verified influencers, thousands of fans and community members flocked in to share their thoughts. Several followers were surprised by the announcement, with some asking the Minecraft legend about the timing of the reveal:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Meh2034 @meh2034

I NEED TO KNOW DREAM

WE NEED TO KNOW!! @Dream WhenI NEED TO KNOW DREAMWE NEED TO KNOW!! @Dream WhenI NEED TO KNOW DREAMWE NEED TO KNOW!!

On September 22, Dream shared insights about his face reveal by making a YouTube Community post. He stated that the "mask is coming off" in his upcoming YouTube video:

"My next upload will be me face revealing. The mask is coming off, and George is finally moving to Florida with the Dream Team! Then back to same epic Minecraft... (plus Minecraft manhunt in real life soon?!) So many awesome things to come. Super nervous, but also incredibly excited for future! I can't wait to start meeting you guys in-person."

A few days later, Dream updated his fans by saying he was traveling to San Diego for the 2022 TwitchCon and would finally get to meet his friends, followers, and others in person.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far