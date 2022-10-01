Minecraft content creators in awe as Dream reveals face during Facetimes

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Clay "Dream" has finally unveiled his face to his fellow creator friends. Although his face will soon be revealed to the rest of the gaming community, fans will have to settle for reactions from the rest of the creators who had the opportunity to see him through Facetime.

Dream has selectively chosen individuals who have previously been associated with him. Clay has so far revealed his face in front of Karl Jacobs, Antfrost, Awesamedude, Ranboo, Sylvee, LazarBeam, and Anthony Padilla.

All the aforementioned streamers have shared their respective reactions to their social media accounts for the rest of the Minecraft community to see.

How have creators reacted to Dream's face reveal?

Most of the creators shared recordings of their live reactions as it happened. Unfortunately for fans, there were no sneak peeks to look at. Among the first creators to share their reactions was Karl Jacobs.

Karl has been a close associate of the streamer for a long time after the former's explosion to fame due to his comedic and likable appearance in MrBeast's videos. Here's what he said:

"Oh shoot! What the heck! You look like a baseball player. You scream baseball player to me"

He also added:

"You're actually handsome. This is my stuff"

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ I FaceTimed Dream :)



Here’s my reaction to finally seeing one of my best friends’ faces for the first time! I FaceTimed Dream :)Here’s my reaction to finally seeing one of my best friends’ faces for the first time! https://t.co/gicCs4AVP1

Another Dream Team associate and former MC Championship winner, Antfrost, also shared his reaction to his Twitter captioning it:

"I'm think I was more nervous about this than he was"

Here's how their interaction went:

Antfrost @Antfrost @dreamwastaken I'm think I was more nervous about this than he was I'm think I was more nervous about this than he was 😅 @dreamwastaken https://t.co/ILsWPRPlxK

DreamSMP member awesamdude was next in line to share his reaction. He exclaimed:

"I don't even know what to do, I'm like, starstruck!"

awesamdude @theawesamdude @dreamwastaken 5th hunter 5th to see his face seems legit. ALSO he is SO HANDSOME I officially have another homie to flirt with lets goooo 5th hunter 5th to see his face seems legit. ALSO he is SO HANDSOME I officially have another homie to flirt with lets goooo😍 @dreamwastaken https://t.co/uqgfxVmPPX

Another Minecraft YouTuber, Ranboo, who is incidentally also among the creators yet not to have shown their faces, shared his reaction. This time simply by tweeting:

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff @ranaltboo Really really cool :D it takes a lot to like actually face reveal especially at dreams size so it’s awesome to actually see it happen after all this time! @ranaltboo Really really cool :D it takes a lot to like actually face reveal especially at dreams size so it’s awesome to actually see it happen after all this time!

Ranbalt @ranaltboo I have seen beneath the mask and it smiled at me I have seen beneath the mask and it smiled at me

Twitch streamer Sylvee is the first female inductee on this list. Seeing Clay's face for the first time, she said:

"HE LOOKS EXACTLY LIKE HIS PFP"

Popular Australian YouTuber Lannan "LazarBeam" was also among the selected creators. Although he is not among the core members of the Minecraft community, he was seen solemnly requesting Clay to Facetime him as well. His wish was apparently granted as the former tweeted:

LAZAR @Lazarbeam I have seen dreams face. Gorgeous man. I have seen dreams face. Gorgeous man.

After the tweet went out, Dream replied to it. He wrote:

dream @dreamwastaken @Lazarbeam we didn’t even record it we just wanted to smooch @Lazarbeam we didn’t even record it we just wanted to smooch

Anthony Padilla, who is famous for making his "spending 24 hours with creators" series, was also within the coterie of the recipients of the call. Here's how their call went:

Anthony Padilla @anthonypadilla i've seen behind the mask, my life is forever changed i've seen behind the mask, my life is forever changed 😮 https://t.co/gOdXFGcqUc

For fans, the much awaited face reveal appears to be knocking on the door. In an earlier tweet, the Minecraft YouTuber stated his plans to visit the upcoming TwitchCon in San Diego, which could imply that he would organize a meet-and-greet.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes