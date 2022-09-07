“I’m so excited“: Karl Jacobs to play the Sidemen charity match alongside MrBeast, fans react

Twitch sensation and Dream SMP member Karl Jacobs recently joined the roster for the Sidemen charity football match taking place on September 24, 2022. The addition of the popular Minecraft streamer was announced on Sidemen's official Twitter handle with a brief unveiling video. Interestingly, Karl will be joined by someone he regularly collaborates with, Jimmy "MrBeast".

Karl used to be MrBeast's cameraman at one point before appearing on the YouTuber's videos on a regular basis. His inclusion has been extremely profitable for Jimmy, as MrBeast fans consider him to be one of the stars of their casting team. Reacting to the announcement, one user commented:

“I’m so excited"

Karl Jacobs reveals that he has been training for the match

With the charity match happening on an actual football pitch, its participants have already begun to train accordingly. Although many of the players, including MrBeast and Karl Jacobs, are not too familiar with the sport, they are still willing to put on a show for the fans.

Sidemen @Sidemen First player to be announced this week is… First player to be announced this week is… https://t.co/jCSZgyTszf

After the welcome video was shared last night, Karl swiftly responded to the tweet. According to the 24-year-old, he is equally "excited" for the event and even revealed that he has been training for the match:

"YOOOOO I’m so excited to be a part of this :] thanks sm for having me! I’ve been training super hard this is gonna be a lotta fun!"

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @Sidemen YOOOOO I’m so excited to be a part of this :] thanks sm for having me! I’ve been training super hard this is gonna be a lotta fun! @Sidemen YOOOOO I’m so excited to be a part of this :] thanks sm for having me! I’ve been training super hard this is gonna be a lotta fun!

Adding a touch of comedy, Australian YouTuber Lannan "LazarBeam" responded to Karl Jacobs' response with a playful warning. According to the content creator, he plans to tackle the 24-year-old and receive a red card:

"cant wait to get a red card for destroying your legs"

LAZAR @Lazarbeam @KarlJacobs_ @Sidemen cant wait to get a red card for destroying your legs @KarlJacobs_ @Sidemen cant wait to get a red card for destroying your legs https://t.co/488WB5vipZ

Besides the aforementioned internet personalities, other content creators such as IShowSpeed, Noah Beck, ChrisMD, Chunkz, and Niko Omilana have also been invited to the event.

Fans react to the announcement

Over the years, Karl Jacobs has managed to amass a large following, courtesy of his wholesome and comical personality. Fans across the world have been eager to watch the Sidemen host a charity match after a long hiatus.

Here are some of the reactions that were shared under the announcement video:

⚡ @UTDCJ_ @Sidemen he might injure himself kicking a ball icl @Sidemen he might injure himself kicking a ball icl

daisyxxrosee @daisyxxrosee @Sidemen nah why are so many people mad at this like karl had a HUGE audience and i mean HUGE so it’ll bring in so so many more viewers on the livestream therefore so many more donations + this is all for charity and it’s the main reason why this event is happening. @Sidemen nah why are so many people mad at this like karl had a HUGE audience and i mean HUGE so it’ll bring in so so many more viewers on the livestream therefore so many more donations + this is all for charity and it’s the main reason why this event is happening.

The charity match is scheduled to be played at Charlton Athletic FC's home ground, The Valley, with the game expected to begin at 3:00 pm BST. Although the teams are yet to be officially announced, the original Sidemen members will likely form the host team of Sidemen FC.

