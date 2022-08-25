“A legend in the YouTube game” - Sidemen announce MrBeast as their latest participant in football charity match

Sidemen floored everyone on Twitter after announcing Jimmy "MrBeast" as their latest addition to the charity football match that is scheduled for September. MrBeast had previously collaborated with the UK YouTube group, but only for a 2nd channel video. The group was seen playing Among Us in 2021.

With Darren "IShowSpeed" already announced, the addition of MrBeast will take the viewership to an entirely new level. The charity football match will also feature TikToker Noah Beck. They are expected to play for the YouTube All-Stars team.

While announcing Jimmy, Sideman's Twitter handle described him as:

“A legend in the YouTube game.”

Sidemen @Sidemen A legend in the YouTube game, we look forward to seeing you on the 24th @MrBeast A legend in the YouTube game, we look forward to seeing you on the 24th @MrBeast

MrBeast responds to his selection in the game

Jimmy was quick to respond to the announcement as fans were left in utter excitement and jubiliance at the thought of seeing the star of YouTube take on a football pitch.

After he was revealed as one of the participants, Jimmy responded with a short and simple heart emoticon. However, Australian YouTuber Lannan "LazarBeam", who has the 3rd most subscribed channel in Australia, replied to the 24-year-old's Tweet. He added a GIF of a football player tackling another and captioned it by saying:

"Gonna get payback for all those times you called me landon."

LAZAR @Lazarbeam @MrBeast @Sidemen gonna get payback for all those times you called me 'landon' @MrBeast @Sidemen gonna get payback for all those times you called me 'landon' https://t.co/mQ84498Z0t

Continuing the banterous repartee, Jimmy responded by stating:

"It’s not Landon?"

Like Jimmy, LazarBeam has also teamed up with the Sidemen on multiple occasions, including but not restricted to - Among Us, Sidemen Family Feud 2 and Sidemen Europe Calorie Challenge.

Despite the banter between the two content creators, it is expected that both the YouTubers will be representing the same team - YouTube All-Stars, whilst the host team, SIdemen FC, will feature all of its seven members - KSI, W2S, Miniminter, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, TBJZL and Zerkaa and possibly their friends, since there will be a 15 man squad for both the teams.

Fans react to the viral announcement

Fans are already high on their heels since the first announcement came in. Twitter has been flooded with multiple tweets with fans expressing their enthusiasm to watch the Sidemen play live in front of them. Here are some of the reactions that were shared under the announcement Tweet:

harish @NetsW2 @Sidemen "First one to pass me the ball wins 10,000$" @Sidemen "First one to pass me the ball wins 10,000$"

Soeke @SoekesNya @Sidemen Bring Logan and you defo winning @Sidemen Bring Logan and you defo winning

Victor Bengtsson @Victor_bngtsn @Sidemen Nah this is internet history in the making I can’t lie @Sidemen Nah this is internet history in the making I can’t lie

The charity football match/stream will be held at Charlton Athletic's stadium, The Valley, situated in London. The game will be played on September 24. Fans who are unable to attend the game live on the ground, will have the option to watch it at the leisure of their screens.

