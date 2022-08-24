"I'm curious": MrBeast considering making animated movies in the style of his viral YouTube videos?

YouTube sensation MrBeast started a discussion earlier this week about applying his video-making skills to making animated movies or series. Having recently become the second creator to cross the 100 million subscriber mark, the wildly popular YouTuber's interest in making movies caught a lot of people's eyes.

MrBeast @MrBeast I'm curious what would happen if I took everything we know about YouTube retention/story telling/virality and tried to apply it to an animated movie or series

Jimmy Donaldson has repeatedly proven himself to be the king of content. With too many viral videos to count, the creator has been honing his video-production skills since he was a teenager uploading Minecraft Let's Plays on YouTube back in 2012. Combined, his YouTube channels have since accrued over 25 billion views.

Naturally, his 15.1 million Twitter followers were quite interested in what Jimmy had to say about feature length movies or webseries in a way that combines his YouTube content with long-form visual art. MrBeast appeared to be gathering feedback from the community as he posed a question in the form of a statement, asking people what their thoughts on the subject were:

"I’m curious what would happen if I took everything we know about YouTube retention/story telling/virality and tried to apply it to an animated movie or series."

MrBeast debates the problem of "translating" his viral brand into feature length movie or series

Short-form videos have become a craze in the modern world of multimedia and entertainment. Since the days of Vine and the current TikTok revolution, content on the internet has become shorter. Now 10-20 second clips need to pack a lot of information and above all, be entertaining.

With Instagram reels and YouTube shorts coming into the fray, it is clear that there is a dramatic shift towards short-form content. Taking a step back, YouTube videos that are 10-20 minutes long are already shorter than the 30-60 minutes long weekly episodes for most major webseries. A 2018 study found that the average YouTube video length was 11.7 minutes.

Top 10 most popular videos (Image via MrBeast/YouTube)

Now it is known that YouTube's algorithm prefers videos longer than 10 minutes but dislikes longer videos. A cursory look at MrBeast's top 10 most popular videos corroborates this. The average length of the videos is 16.5 minutes and in total have raked in 1.8 billion views to the channel at the time of writing.

Keen observers will also note that numbers 2, 3 and 8 in the list are part of one series or the other, so it would not be incorrect to say that MrBeast has no experience in serialized content. Nonetheless, making an animated movie, TV, or webseries is quite different than making fast-paced viral YouTube videos which sell like hot cakes on his channel.

"Most movies feel dragged out and boring to me": Arguments for and against the debate

Many content creators, animators and people associated with filmmaking were able to voice their opinions under MrBeast's Twitter thread. A major objection raised by one such animator by the name of Jermaine was the question of translating MrBeast's jam-packed and highly hyped content into longer video forms.

Jermaine | Concept Creator @CConceptCreator @MrBeast Honestly... I probably wouldn't want to watch it. Movies and youtube is very different. What does really well on youtube is that overhyped stuff, and while that can work on a movie it would mostly just be that.... so no thank you lol.

In his opinion, the two different genres might be impossible to coalesce into. Because making longer films or episodes where too much is happening is quite a general flaw that critics love to point out. MrBeast, however, felt otherwise and called most movies "dragged out and boring."

MrBeast @MrBeast @CConceptCreator Most movies feel dragged out and boring to me

Jermaine further elaborates on his point in later tweets in the thread where he notes the need to let introductory scenes have a slow start in order to bring the world alive and allow the audience to watch the onscreen characters grow and also to build suspense; all of which YouTube videos lack.

Many seemed to agree with him and expounded on the difference between YouTube videos and movies/series.

Riley Cardwell @RileyCardwell



They say it’s too fast and loud



I’d be interested to see you create a movie or show



I talk to show and movie watchers and they say similar things about your vids, but opposite

They say it's too fast and loud

I'd be interested to see you create a movie or show

But even more interested to see you slow down your pace and focus on deep storytelling

Froste 💯 @Froste @MrBeast Do you have a story or theme you want to tell? The difference between Youtube content and TV is that movies/series have a message that they want to convey by the end, whereas youtube content is equivalent to reality TV where u put a camera infront of ppl & see how things play out

Jet16YT @Jet16YT @MrBeast @CConceptCreator If a movie is created well, it will be dragged out, but as a form of suspension, hooking 6oy more into the movie, if it's boring because it's dragged out then the scripter knew what would work, but not how to properly implement it into the movie.

Michael Brumagin @MBrumagin



One thing you and other YouTubers do in videos is (essentially) you tell viewers what you will do in the entire video in the short 15- (or so) second intro.

That'd be hard to pull off in weekly episodes for a show with a 26-episode season. People like suspense and plot twists.

Beastapedia @spencerxjimmy @MrBeast @CConceptCreator Agree to disagree Jimmy. Soul, Encanto, The Mitchells vs The Machines, Coco, and Into The Spider Verse are all absolutely amazing recent animated movies that are paced a lot differently than your vids to allow you to soak in everything that's happening.

That said, a lot of fans were clearly interested in seeing what he could bring to the table:

Mikey @MikeDulaimi @MrBeast Would probably break box office records

kittyplays @KittyPlays



That would VERY cool!

Let me voice act a character

Sarah Burssty 🎗 @SarahBurssty

Animated movies from Blender Studio are really well performing on YouTube and are shorter than typical films. A good place to start when it comes to animation on YouTube

Their latest short was awesome

Kim M | Co-Founder in Creator Economy @KimMcnichol



Can’t imagine how much larger animated could be w/ your following & notoriety



We focus on TV quality, people loved it. Comment section doesn’t lie.



We did it. We make scripted shows w/ creators & distribute to socials. Went viral a few times on TikTok.

Can't imagine how much larger animated could be w/ your following & notoriety

We focus on TV quality, people loved it. Comment section doesn't lie.

Kevin Temmer even asked if he would let aspiring artists fed up of the entertainment industry pitch ideas.

Kevin Temmer @KevinTemmer @MrBeast It would be cool if you had artists pitch series ideas to you. I think a lot of us are fed up with the industry right now, and with your resources and audience you could give amazing opportunities to creators eager to share their voices. There are many storytellers out there.

MrBeast has become a well-established entertainment brand. Their network of editors and producers churn out content in various languages on different channels on YouTube, making them one of the biggest names on the platform right now. It would be interesting to see Jimmy try new things and expand his brand into newer markets.

