"He definitely will": PewDiePie congratulates MrBeast for crossing 100 million subscribers, thinks he will surpass him 

Felix "PewDiePie" is a name synonymous with YouTube. Currently commanding over 111 million subscribers, he sits at the top of the most subscribed YouTube channel list. But his days might just be numbered with popular content creator MrBeast hot on his tail.

In his most recent Q&A, Felix congratulated MrBeast for crossing the 100 million mark. Furthermore, the questionnaire enquired if he reckons the American will surpass his astonishing subscriber count. Adopting an affirmative and confident tone, the Swedish YouTuber insisted that could be the case:

"Yeah, he definitely will. Come on..."

"I guess I'm getting the taste of my own medicine": PewDiePie feels MrBeast's ascension to top of YouTube ranks is imminent

The two YouTubers are famous in their own right, but for vastly different reasons. PewDiePie started his channel in 2010 and climbed the content ladder by posting video games, let's play videos and comedic commentaries. He later diversified into highly popular meme reviews and reaction content as well.

MrBeast, on the other hand, only went viral in 2017 and has little to do with gaming. His first successful video was titled "Counting to 100,000." He revolutionized content creation with his new format of viral videos with absurd titles and ideas which attracts much of his audience.

In a recently uploaded video titled "QnA in a Typhoon..", the king of YouTube was asked whether he thought MrBeast would overtake his subscriber count. The question, from a commenter named "HoweDaddy," specifically asked:

Now that MrBeast has 100 million subscribers, do you think he will ever pass you? What would you think if he did?"

Before answering that question, PewDiePie congratulated MrBeast for achieving the staggering milestone of 100 million subs. He himself hit the pinnacle back in 2019 as his subscriber war with T-series is forever inscribed in the hearts of all. In fact, MrBeast was a big supporter of the Swede, making numerous videos asking people to subscribe to him.

PewDiePie seemed quite happy at the prospect of being beaten by MrBeast. With his recent move to Japan, Felix's content has changed dramatically. In the last two years, the creator has been quite inconsistent with his uploads, especially considering his reputation for daily videos in the past. Speaking about his "retirement," the YouTuber cheerfully answered the question:

"Come on, I've been retired for like two years now. I can't wait for it to be over. His fans are infiltrating my comments... I guess I'm getting a taste of my own medicine."

He also praised MrBeast's growth, saying that he deserves to be at the top:

"That's all right. He deserves it."

Twitter reactions

The famous Bro Army reacted to the clip with mixed feelings. Many refused to believe his reign as the top YouTube channel was over, while others praised his past achievements:

Leon @the0nekr @pwnyygaming retire ahahahah what is this joke my guy still uploads regularly and talks about being retired pewdiepie is not to trend with the new world of yt @pwnyygaming retire ahahahah what is this joke my guy still uploads regularly and talks about being retired pewdiepie is not to trend with the new world of yt

Luca @lucacritics @the0nekr @pwnyygaming Actually he doesn’t upload daily anymore. He’s “retired” because he now uploads videos whenever he feels like doing so and about what he enjoys. @the0nekr @pwnyygaming Actually he doesn’t upload daily anymore. He’s “retired” because he now uploads videos whenever he feels like doing so and about what he enjoys.

Thom Adazul🌐 @tom13loz pewds doesn't need to compete with anyone! He won a long time ago...mr beast is a winner too he will just be doing more in this endgame part of YouTube wishing him all the best! @pwnyygaming He will always be the 1st that reached 100mil fair and squarepewds doesn't need to compete with anyone! He won a long time ago...mr beast is a winner too he will just be doing more in this endgame part of YouTubewishing him all the best! @pwnyygaming He will always be the 1st that reached 100mil fair and square 😎 pewds doesn't need to compete with anyone! He won a long time ago...mr beast is a winner too he will just be doing more in this endgame part of YouTube 😎💪 wishing him all the best! 💪😎 https://t.co/yiW7VMQ9vC

Richard J Pasini @rjpasini1958 @pwnyygaming I am happy for both of them, it is inevitable not to happen Mr. Beast has a big following and is constantly putting out good videos. But for us small YouTubers there is always hope for us as well. You don't need millions of subscribers to be successful on YT. @pwnyygaming I am happy for both of them, it is inevitable not to happen Mr. Beast has a big following and is constantly putting out good videos. But for us small YouTubers there is always hope for us as well. You don't need millions of subscribers to be successful on YT.

Tine @ Nite 🍕 @tine_pizza there’s not much else to grind for after a 100 mil @pwnyygaming Why do people want him to be salty about itthere’s not much else to grind for after a 100 mil @pwnyygaming Why do people want him to be salty about it 😭there’s not much else to grind for after a 100 mil

Tokxfyyy @Tokxfy7 @pwnyygaming Glad pewds is happy for mrbeast and his success as a youtube content creator. @pwnyygaming Glad pewds is happy for mrbeast and his success as a youtube content creator.

Pow @PowTheHamster @pwnyygaming Man, I love pewds. Mr beast def deserves it @pwnyygaming Man, I love pewds. Mr beast def deserves it

Grey Law @GreysonLawrenc1 @pwnyygaming Im still sad that even Felix considers himself “retired” now. I had a lot of laughs and good times, and it’s over now, time for someone new to take the mantle. @pwnyygaming Im still sad that even Felix considers himself “retired” now. I had a lot of laughs and good times, and it’s over now, time for someone new to take the mantle.

MrBeast's popularity and his exponential growth means he is probably the only candidate who can take on the enormous challenge of surpassing PewDiePie. However, while he is beloved by many, most fans are clearly reluctant to pass the mantle of the most subscribed channel so easily.

