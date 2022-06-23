How much is PewDiePie’s net worth in 2022? Tracing the YouTuber’s individual value

Felix "PewDiePie" is arguably the most famous YouTuber ever, currently commanding 111 million subscribers on the platform. One of the richest content creators right now, Felix's net worth is a bit difficult to estimate. While most of his income is generated from his YouTube channel (which gets millions of views on a daily basis), he also has sponsorship deals and a couple of business ventures creating a diverse set of revenue streams.

Because of this, a mere google search is not enough to get to the bottom of how much the Swede is worth. Estimates range from $40 - $55 million, but at the end of the day, all of it is speculation. Like most internet personalities, Felix is not too keen about disclosing how much money he makes or how much money he has. Let's try to break down how PewDiePie generates revenue to better approximate his net worth.

How much of a millionaire is PewDiePie, and how did he get here? Exploring the YouTuber's journey and multiple revenue streams

As mentioned before, Felix has many revenue streams, but YouTube is his primary source of income. ESPN notes that he changed his channel name to the current one in 2010, having had it since 2006. He started with 'Let's Plays' of popular horror games and Minecraft, and he skyrocketed to popularity for his amusing actions.

According to the YouTube stat tracker website Social Blade, PewDiePie's channel was the most-watched channel between 2014-2017, and it is now 26th on the list with an impressive view count of more than 28 billion.

In a 2021 video, Felix scoffed at websites who estimated his net worth at $40 million by saying:

"Ah. Come on, come on, come on. I'm not gonna say it. Obviously, I'm not going to talk about money and how much money I make. But $40 million? Come on."

Let's break down his individual income streams in some detail to get a better picture of his net worth.

YouTube channel and stats

His main channel has 111 million subs and is currently the fourth most subbed channel on the platform behind three brand channels. Social Blade estimates that Felix averages 2,157,322 views per day in 2022. Now, YouTube Adsense is tricky to decode, and his income per view depends on the number of ads in the video.

According to current market rates and based on the average views the channel got in the last 30 days, PewDiePie could be earning anything between $539-$8.6K daily. Projecting that to a month would net him anything between $16.2K - $258.9K per month, which would mean that the channel earns around $200,000 - $3,106,800 per year.

Charting PewDiePie's channel growth (Image via Social Blade)

As evident from the graphs, his channel has only grown in size, meaning that his income has been growing too, even during the pandemic. So an income of $3 million from his channel per year is probably a conservative estimate.

Net Worth Spots, a website that tracks YouTube personalities and their income, alleges that PewDiePie earns at least $6.6 million dollars per year from YouTube. The channel also has membership programs that let the Bro Army help Felix monetarily with one of three monthly fee options ($3.99, $5.99, $7.99) depending on the tier.

Sponsorships

The streaming powerhouse allegedly charges a whopping $450,000 for one sponsored video. His huge viewer base attracts a lot of sponsors, making it a big part of his income. In the long history of his YouTube career, PewDiePie has been sponsored by Arkade and Mountain Dew. He has also promoted movies, energy drinks, and VPN services.

Felix with his G FUEL products (Image via G FUEL)

He has his own line of G Fuel flavors, cups, shakers, his own affiliate gaming chair, mouse, and keyboard too. He also collaborates with Rhinosheild for a line of phone cases and has his own Terraria merch.

Businesses

PewDiePie has also diversified from content creation and tried his hand at entrepreneurship. He has been behind a plethora of video games, including titles such as PewDiePie: Legend of the Brofist, which is a mobile game. He even made a YouTuber simulator called PewDiePie's Tuber Simulator.

Felix has also published a book called This Book Loves You, which is a parody of self-help books. It was number one on the NYT Best Sellers list for two weeks in its category.

He and his wife Marzia launched a unisex clothing brand called Tsuki in 2018, and Felix is also part of a gaming clothing brand called Based, which sells wearable gaming equipment. All of these business ventures provide alternate revenue streams.

Considering all of these and the way the streamer scoffed at the thought of being worth $40 million, it is safe to say that the Swedish YouTube star is worth at least $55 million. How else could he afford such a cool car collection and houses in Brighton and Japan?

