Minecraft player spends 100 hours editing PewDiePie into the game

Many players have wondered what it might be like to live in Minecraft. There is a simplicity that many players long for. One Redditor, however, took it a step further and put PewDiePie into a Minecraft world with a bit of exceptional editing.

For now, since VR and AR technology haven't quite gotten there yet, "living" in the game is not possible. However, it is possible to place someone's likeness inside a game pretty easily. That's what developers do with video game characters. And this is what the Redditor, u/Lord_Piongus, has tried to do, captioning their creation:

"I spent 100 hours editing pewds into minecraft"

Minecraft Redditor spends 100 hours putting Pewdiepie in a world

Pewdiepie has amassed 111 million subscribers on YouTube at the time of writing. That's currently the fourth-most of all-time, with T-Series having the most with 208 million subs.

Pewdiepie has made over 4,000 videos thus far. Many of these are about Minecraft since it is a game he plays. As such, there are plenty of clips from those videos that can be perfectly edited into a Minecraft world.

That's exactly what Lord_Plongus from Reddit did, and the result is excellent.

What's even more impressive is the addition of clips that are clearly not from game-related videos. Many quotes are, but there's plenty of content from Pewdiepie's other videos.

In the video, he infiltrates a jungle temple and fights a creeper. The background is fluid and changes at a moment's notice to fit the progression of the video.

Pewdiepie crawling in the game (Image via u/Lord_Plongus on Reddit)

It may have taken over 100 hours, but it's a stellar final product. It was given a mod's choice award, which is an incredible honor for a Reddit post.

The post has been up for one day and has received a massive 22 thousand upvotes as well as positive comments left and right.

Others commended the original poster for spending so much time working on it. There's no reward and it seems like this was just made for fun, so the viewers benefit the most from all the hard work.

Perhaps even Pewdiepie himself will see the video if it continues to gain traction. That would be another high honor for the creator and a nice reward for all the hard work.

