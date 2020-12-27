"I hate you all so much": When Pewdiepie lost it at fans after accidentally leaking his PSN on live stream

Back in May 2020, YouTuber Felix “PewDiePie” Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, ended up going on an angry rant against his viewers, when they began texting him on PSN, after his ID showed up on camera for a few moments.

The YouTuber was streaming “Ghosts of Tsushima” from his Twitch channel. PewDiePie had earlier leaked his PSN ID by showing it on camera for a few moments.

This proved to be enough time for some of his viewers to start sending him messages on PSN. This irked PewDiePie, who ended up going on a rather angry rant against his viewers.

Throwback to when PewDiePie went on rant against his viewers after they sent him messages on PSN

As can be seen in the video below, PewDiePie was rather happy about playing Ghosts of Tsushima, and initially thought that he had unlocked an in-game achievement when the first PSN notification popped up on his screen. However, once PewDiePe realized what was happening, he got angry pretty quickly.

“F**k off! I don’t care! Oh my god please, WHY? I hate you all so much. You ruin all fun. I hope you get banned. Why do I even get notifications? Jesus Fucking Christ.”

Advertisement

After some other expletive filled taunts against his viewers, PewDiePie talked about how he showed his account for only two seconds, which had somehow proved enough time for so many of them to send him messages on PSN.

Image via PewDiePie, Twitch

“Way to ruin everything! You ruin everything! I hate you. I thought for sure I turned off shit how do I even get out of here? Do you guys have no friends? Is that the issue?”

Needless to say, PewDiePie was quite angry with his viewers, who continued to send him messages on the PSN. He fell silent for some time, and decided to put out a stern warning.

Image via PewDiePie, Twitch

Advertisement

“God, you guys! What’s your problem? I am not gonna to add you. I am not gonna rate you. F**k off! We are not friends. Jesus Christ. I get so annoyed.”

Towards the end, PewDiePie calmed down and talked about how “disruptive” such antics can be. Of course, PewDiePie is relatively new to Twitch, as his fame is due to his immense YouTube career, a platform on which he has garnered 108 million subscribers, making him the biggest ever individual YouTuber.