One Piece animator hits back at fans blaming him for turning the anime into Dragon Ball

One of the One Piece animators, Henry Thurlow, slammed some of the fans on Twitter for the hurtful messages sent to him regarding the animation. The fanbase is a little divided over the aura that was used to show the clashing of Kaido and Luffy's Haki.

Fans believe the animation was quite similar to Dragon Ball and blamed the aforementioned animator for "ruining the show." It isn't uncommon for shonen anime and manga fans to be quite vocal when it comes to criticizing someone's work. In this case, however, Henry Thurlow received a ton of backlash and some invalidated his efforts as well.

The animator not only addressed the situation and how he was unaffected by it, but he also clarified a little about the creative control that any animator has for a series.

One Piece: Henry Thurlow responds to haters on Twitter

Henry Thurlow @henry_thurlow

As if I, a single artist have that level of control over the series. To all the ridiculous people messaging me about how I’m ruining the One Piece anime & turning it into Dragonball, I want you to know I laugh hysterically at all your messages & show them to my wife & friends.As if I, a single artist have that level of control over the series. To all the ridiculous people messaging me about how I’m ruining the One Piece anime & turning it into Dragonball, I want you to know I laugh hysterically at all your messages & show them to my wife & friends.As if I, a single artist have that level of control over the series.😂

A ton of fans seem to be quite happy with the quality of animation in some of the recent episodes of One Piece. However, many fans believe that the current animation is quite similar to Dragon Ball because of the colored aura used to represent the clash between Kaido and Luffy's Haki. The community seems quite divided on this topic, but those unhappy with the animation seem to share the same view on the colored auras.

Coolb-art @coolb_art I was arguing with someone over this I am saying one piece fights have changed in the anime it's like dbz now specially the diffrent color flame aura he was saying nope it's not like dbz it's just haki anyone who sees this what do you think is it like dbz or nah #ONEPIECE I was arguing with someone over this I am saying one piece fights have changed in the anime it's like dbz now specially the diffrent color flame aura he was saying nope it's not like dbz it's just haki anyone who sees this what do you think is it like dbz or nah #ONEPIECE https://t.co/dCNneAlekv

Garp Chujo @onepieceGP @henry_thurlow Listen to Henry, as a one-piece fan I realize your wonderful work, what I and some fans would like to say is not painting and animation bad, just auras, because Toy Animation Studio from the beginning developed a concept throughout 900 episodes … @henry_thurlow Listen to Henry, as a one-piece fan I realize your wonderful work, what I and some fans would like to say is not painting and animation bad, just auras, because Toy Animation Studio from the beginning developed a concept throughout 900 episodes … https://t.co/PPJHwzmeQ1

Henry Thurlow @henry_thurlow Update: I’m getting new messages saying “Just wanna say you’re doin great! Ignore the haters but please change aura colors”

LOL

You miss the point. I (nor even ep-directors) can just CHANGE things decided by the model sheets the lead directors & producers’ve already set in stone. Update: I’m getting new messages saying “Just wanna say you’re doin great! Ignore the haters but please change aura colors”LOLYou miss the point. I (nor even ep-directors) can just CHANGE things decided by the model sheets the lead directors & producers’ve already set in stone.

The animator took to Twitter to explain that there was no point in messaging and blaming him for ruining One Piece. He went on to explain that he does not have the level of control when it comes to animating. Fans need to understand that a project like One Piece will invariably have a huge team, and the animators will not be allowed to call the shots. Henry Thurlow went on to explain in another tweet that even the episode directors do not have this level of creative control.

ワノ国 で @NoxDRaz @henry_thurlow Lol blaming animators for just following orders from their superiors. People are wild. 🤣 @henry_thurlow Lol blaming animators for just following orders from their superiors. People are wild. 🤣

The lead directors and producers will be responsible for a model sheet that serves as a guideline for the animators. Therefore, he and his team of animators must follow them while animating the episode. Many One Piece fans were able to understand where the animator was coming from and urged the haters to simply read the manga.

Another set of fans seemed to enjoy the aura and its colors, but this tweet didn’t stop some viewers from blaming Henry Thurlow in the comments. In a response, some of the fans responded to this opinion by asking this fan to watch Dragon Ball instead.

John Yoo @JohnYoo64235360 @henry_thurlow You and Toei ruining one piece. If i wanted to see people flying around with ssj aura then i'd watch dragon ball Z. @henry_thurlow You and Toei ruining one piece. If i wanted to see people flying around with ssj aura then i'd watch dragon ball Z.

That being said, another fan had an interesting take, saying that fans are allowed to critique the people responsible for the show. This fan believed that they had the right to criticize things they weren’t happy with. But they seemed to condemn harassment. A good reason why animators take part in discussions on forums and social media platforms is to receive the fans’ honest feedback.

Fire Fist Ace @Gol_D_Ace17 @henry_thurlow Love how we are not allowed to critique and voice our opinions about anything anymore although I don’t think you deserve to get harassed and hated on @henry_thurlow Love how we are not allowed to critique and voice our opinions about anything anymore although I don’t think you deserve to get harassed and hated on

La puerkis @LaPuerkisLoquis @Gol_D_Ace17 @henry_thurlow We SHOULD discuss about the creative choices we don't agree with. But harassing someone who is just doing his job is simply absurd. I don't like some of the directions the anime is going for, and I will critique and have opinions, but I will NEVER do this. @Gol_D_Ace17 @henry_thurlow We SHOULD discuss about the creative choices we don't agree with. But harassing someone who is just doing his job is simply absurd. I don't like some of the directions the anime is going for, and I will critique and have opinions, but I will NEVER do this.

Final thoughts on the current situation

Thurlow’s tweet should give One Piece fans an idea about how much creative control animators have. Given the amount of effort they put into every single episode, we urge the fans to voice their opinions in an orderly manner without harassing the artist. It will be interesting to see if future episodes of the series will be affected by fans’ response.

