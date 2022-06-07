Watch: Animated Wimbledon 2022 promo featuring Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu 

After a captivating claycourt season, the focus now shifts to the lush green grass courts where we will witness the biggest stars battle it out for the iconic Wimbledon trophy.

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships will mark 100 years of the iconic Centre Court in its current location. It is the sixth largest tennis-specific stadium in the world by capacity and traditionally stages both the women’s and men’s finals as well as all the big matches.

To commemorate the centenary year, an animated promo honouring the famous stars and moments from the years gone by was released on Tuesday.

Titled 'The Stage Awaits', the video, set to the tune of Come Alive by Summer Kennedy, shows three fans as they follow the sport, practice their shots and witness some of the great moments which have taken place at the venue.

Stars like Emily Raducanu and Serena Williams are depicted in the video, which finishes with a shot of the Centre Court and the words “The Stage Awaits.”

The tournament is scheduled to begin on 27 June this year. While Novak Djokovic will be looking to defend his title and catch up to Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slam titles, the women's draw will see a new champion crowned after last year's winner Ash Barty announced her retirement earlier this year.

How Nadal, Djokovic, Federer and Serena have faired at Wimbledon

The stage is set for the top pros to battle it out at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

There's always history at stake when the top pros battle it out on the biggest stage. Rafael Nadal has now won 22 Major titles, 2 more than his rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, after his recent French Open triumph. Nadal triumphed at Wimbledon twice - in 2008 and 2010.

The Spaniard has never won the first three Grand Slams in the same year. With the Australian Open and French Open already conquered, he'll be looking to win the Championships and stay in contention for a Calendar Slam.

Djokovic has won the iconic trophy six times in his career (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021) and the Serb is definitely one of the favourites this year. He'll be looking to get over his disappointing French Open campaign by capturing his seventh Wimbledon title.

The majestic Roger Federer has won a whopping eight Wimbledon titles (2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017), making him the most successful men's singles player at the oldest Grand Slam. The Swiss is still recovering from a knee injury and is highly unlikely to participate this year.

Serena Williams is one win away from equalling Australian legend Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams in the Open era. The American has won the women's singles trophy seven times in her illustrious career (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016) and the former world No. 1 could return to action at the Championships as a wildcard.

Home favourite Emma Raducanu will also look to have a strong run at the SW19 after her inspirational campaign last year. The 19-year old was forced to retire in her fourth round clash against Ajla Tomljanovic, citing a stomach ailment that was later clarified as 'breathing difficulties'.

French Open champion and World No.1 Iga Swiatek will start as the overwhelming favourite at the Championships.

