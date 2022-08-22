5 things you probably didn't know about YouTube star MrBeast

Recently becoming the second non-branded channel to cross the 100 million subscribers mark, Jimmy "MrBeast" has firmly cemented himself as one of the biggest content creators on the platform and beyond. The YouTuber has not only beaten several more prominent channels in the race but has completely changed the game with his innovative videos, which instantly go viral.

The content creator, philanthropist, and businessman has become a pillar of the YouTube community, with millions of fans looking up to him for inspiration from around the world. However, to call themselves true fans, readers must know a few of the lesser-known facts about the man behind the myth.

Here are five things they probably didn't know about the YouTube megastar.

Five less known facts about MrBeast

1) Started his channel at 13

Although he currently commands over 180 million subscribers from his various YouTube channels, the creator started primarily with Minecraft and Call of Duty Let's Plays. His first video, under the handle MrBeast6000, still on the platform, is called Worse Minecraft Saw Trap Ever??? which, thanks to his diehard fanbase, currently sits at a comfortable 12 million views.

Being the first video ever uploaded to the channel, the broadcaster himself has a pinned comment which reads:

"I was 13 when this was filmed lol. Go watch my other first videos, I'll leave pinned comments on each for you :)"

2) The video that started it all

The 23-hour, 48-minute, 4-second long video titled I Counted to 100,000! was the first MrBeast video to go viral. Uploaded on January 8, 2017, it literally birthed the impossible challenges genre, which helped propel the YouTuber to the very top.

The counting took over 40 hours, so to be able to upload it to YouTube, the streamer had to speed up specific segments to make it just 24 hours long.

The video was an immediate success, pulling millions of views within a few days. Fans still go back and visit the upload, almost as a shrine and testament to how far he has come in his YouTube career.

The video currently has about 26 million views.

3) Allegations of toxic workplace

Flyy @FlyyDoesYT I used to edit for Mr. Beast. I made a video explaining my experience while I did so, and I basically said it was one of the worst consecutive weeks of my life. I was manipulated by Keemstar and MrBeast on DramaAlert, and the whole internet turned against me basically. t.co/6hNPAjQpUn I used to edit for Mr. Beast. I made a video explaining my experience while I did so, and I basically said it was one of the worst consecutive weeks of my life. I was manipulated by Keemstar and MrBeast on DramaAlert, and the whole internet turned against me basically. t.co/6hNPAjQpUn

The New York Times ran an article about MrBeast in May 2021, sparking a fresh debate over how he treats his staff. The article quotes a few ex-employees of the YouTube giant who have come forward with allegations of workplace abuse and mental harassment.

Matt Turner revealed that he was frequently verbally abused with slurs used to denigrate people with mental disabilities. He added:

"I was not to be credited for anything I did. I'd ask for credit, and he'd credit someone else."

Another person named Nate Anderson also quit the team and made a video about his experience but had to remove it after receiving death threats from MrBeast's fans.

In a tweet (seen above) from October 6, 2019, he alleged that the people had turned the public against him.

However, nothing concrete came up against the internet sensation, who has continued to reach newer heights daily.

4) Past offensive tweets

The Atlantic @TheAtlantic The popular YouTube philanthropist Mr. Beast has built his image on being a "nice guy" but has a history of using homophobic slurs, @taylorlorenz reports theatln.tc/2KXWbHk The popular YouTube philanthropist Mr. Beast has built his image on being a "nice guy" but has a history of using homophobic slurs, @taylorlorenz reports theatln.tc/2KXWbHk

Like many prominent celebrities, MrBeast's past is not exactly without reproach. In 2018, an article from The Atlantic went viral after it was revealed that the Kansas native had made several homophobic tweets and jokes on his YouTube channel in his teenage years, dropping the f-word numerous times as a slur.

The article contends that the online star has and still used (at the time of writing) "the notion of being gay as a punchline" and the butt of his jokes, noting that his Twitter bio was "just because I'm gai doesn't mean I'm gay." When questioned, MrBeast responded with:

"I'm not offensive in the slightest bit in anything I do. I'm just going to ignore it. I don't think anyone cares about this stuff."

He has since deleted all his tweets containing offensive language, including his Twitter bio.

5) Most paid YouTuber in 2021

MrBeast topped Forbes' list of the most paid YouTubers in 2021, almost doubling the previous year's tally of $29.4 million by Ryan Kaji. According to reports, he earned a staggering $54 million through his content creation, making him one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world.

He has truly become a worldwide phenomenon. Forbes even noted that the fat paycheck would have put him in the top 40 list of the most paid celebrities of the previous year, beating out global sensations such as K-Pop legend BTS and pop icon Billie Eilish.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

