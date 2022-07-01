"The best 30 days"- Fans react as Ryan Trahan successfully delivers a penny to MrBeast

After a series of obstacles, multiple resets and a $150,000 scam, Ryan Trahan successfully delivered a penny to MrBeast.

Exactly 30 days back, the young YouTuber created a buzz on the Google-owned platform with his exceptional video series. Trahan's meteoric rise to popularity has been the talk of the town as his official channel has managed to gain over two million subscribers in just a single month.

The YouTuber's idea was to travel all across the country to deliver a penny to MrBeast. The penny has become a cornerstone of the series since it's touted to go extinct in 2023.

With that being said, let's take a look back at Ryan's astonishing "one penny" journey to meet Jimmy "MrBeast" and fans' reactions to it.

Revisiting Ryan Trahan's $1 penny challenge that took over the internet

Ryan Trahan, a young YouTuber, started his content creation journey on the platform by making simple sports videos. Although his passion for sports never subsided, he expanded his catalog and tried his hand at creating low budgeting challenge videos.

After undertaking absurd yet fun video challenges, including "I spent 100 days in Metaverse" and "I Survived the World's Loudest Room," Ryan further expanded his horizons. To everyone's surprise, the YouTuber decided to deliver a penny to MrBeast.

The idea was further overhauled with an intriguing stipulation: Trahan must begin his roadtrip with a single penny and nothing else. All expenses, including transportation, food, and even shelter, must come from that sole monetary resource. With that being the case, he had to effectively work his way up to subsist and succeed.

To make it more interesting and challenging, Ryan imposed some ground rules for himself. Though the first and the second rules are quite feasible, the final one presented an astonishing predicament. The third stipulation introduced the much-popular "Great Reset."

To put it simply, "The Great Reset" is a ground rule in which if someone donates or Trahan reaches $50,000 in the fundraiser, he would have to give up all the profit and start again from just $0.01.

Ryan Trahan @RyanTrahan crying irl we just broke $1,000,000 raised for Feeding America through our fundraisercrying irl we just broke $1,000,000 raised for Feeding America through our fundraiser 😭😭😭 crying irl https://t.co/jSJEJTxbqj

However, Ryan's primary goal was to use the 30-day challenge as a fundraiser for Feeding America, a non-profit organization that provides food to the impoverished with its robust network of food banks and shelters.

Along with the series' mind-boggling success, the YouTuber has managed to raise over $1.24 million for his fundraiser mission.

Fans react to Ryan Trahan's $1 penny challenge series

As expected, fans loved every bit of Ryan's series. His first video, in which he revealed his plans to viewers, has gone insanely viral on the platform, fetching over 14 million views within a month.

His series finale, in which he successfully delivered the penny to MrBeast, has garnered tremendous success with a mind-blowing 2.1 million views within a couple of hours. Suffice to say, Ryan Trahan possesses immense talent when it comes to content creation.

Here's what fans and fellow YouTubers had to say:

In summation, Ryan Trahan's astounding popularity comes as no surprise. Be it his extreme budgeting skills or passion for creating content, it all blends perfectly in his $1 penny challenge series.

Now with the series finale, fans are eagerly looking forward to the YouTuber's next video idea.

