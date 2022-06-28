Who is Paul Dodds? Exploring the $150,000 fraudulent donations he made to Ryan Trahan's 1 penny 1 million meals challenge

Paul Dodds had been an active donor to Ryan Trahan's new challenge, which involves traversing the entirety of the US to deliver a penny to Mr Beast. Trahan's main goal, however, is to use the 30-day event as a fundraiser for the NGO Feeding America, which provides relief through its robust network of food banks, soup kitchens and shelters. Why a penny? Trahan recently discovered that the penny is going extinct.

The catch is that the YouTuber must start his journey with only one penny and trade his way through the country without getting anyone's help. There is also a slight complication of the 'Great Reset' where Ryan has to start over from $0.01 if his fundraiser reaches $50,000 or if someone, like Mr Beast himself, donates the amount directly.

Paul, the scammer, was topping the donor list with his gradual donations of quite large amounts of money. His name would always appear at the top of the list that Ryan displayed after each video, until one day it just vanished without a clear reason.

Paul Dodds allegedly refunded his donations to the cause

Ryan's content has always been about doing IRL challenges for his YouTube, but this is his most ambitious endeavor. According to Social Blade, he sat at 7.23 million subscribers in the month of May and has more than 9.5 million as of June 28, meaning his 1 penny 1 million meal videos have pulled in more than 2 million subscribers over the last month.

According to the donation page, Ryan has raised a staggering 1.24 million US dollars for Feeding America, a no-mean feat to achieve. The endeavor has been a roaring success due to his viewers and donors supporting the video series with their hard earned money. Paul Dodds appeared to be one of them when he started donating money.

Paul donated a full total of $150,000 to the fundraiser, becoming the top donor. Following his ostensible generosity, Ryan even got him on the video via video call. On day 11, Ryan got on a bus and told viewers that Paul messaged him:

"Paul Dodds, the current top donor of the fundraiser. He just contacted me and said, 'You free if I call or video call?" So I'm about to video call Paul Dodds.'"

On the call, the donor claimed that he will be sending another $100,000 on top of his previous 50k donation, prompting Ryan to shower him with gratitude:

"Paul Dodds is the most philanthropic man in the world. I am just in shock right now, dude. If Mr Beast is the villain, Paul Dodds in the hero."

But something changed on the 17th day. Suddenly, Paul's name was nowhere to be found on the list anymore. In fact, Ryan has gone back and edited all of the previous videos (till the 16th) so that Paul's name on the list is blanked out.

Blanked out name from donor's list from day 16 (Image via Ryan Trahan / YouTube)

Social media reactions to Paul Dodds controversy

YouTube immediately realized that something was wrong when Ryan removed Paul's name from the series. He even heart-reacted to a comment on the video which talked about fraudulent behavior. As it stands, this is the most explicit Ryan has been about the topic in public:

Comment under Ryan's video about Paul (Image via Ryan Trahan/ YouTube)

Comment thread under Ryan's video about Paul (Image via Ryan Trahan/ YouTube)

It seems Dodds was actually being malicious and donated them money only for clout and had no real intention of helping the needy at all. The allegations gained more ground when his Twitter and all other social media accounts were deleted. This post on Ryan's subreddit even alleges that the man might have been a p*dophile:

There is even a Twitter account called 'Paul Dodds Is A Scam' who tweeted about their own experience with the scammer:

By taking back the $150,000, Paul has made a name for himself as the man who scammed Ryan's fundraiser, and it is safe to say he will not be surfacing on social media any time soon. We can only hope that YouTube will clarify exactly what happened once the series concludes.

