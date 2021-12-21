Top 5 streamers who held charity streams for good causes in 2021

The streaming community is heavily invested in charities for good causes. Streamers raised a whopping $83 million for various charities in 2020. They have often contributed to various charities. Naturally, when famous streamers organize charitable streams, the amount they raise is great.

Here are some of the most popular streamers who have held charitable streams for good causes in 2021.

Streamers who held charity streams in 2021

Jacksepticeye

Jacksepticeye recently held a Thankmas charity stream where he raised money to build homes for people in need. He aimed to build 1000 homes for people in need and many other streamers like Valkyrae and Sykkuno also joined in on the effort.

Thankmas Official @TheThankmas



Donate here ⬇️ Merry Thankmas Eve! Tune into @JackSepticeye’s Youtube livestream tomorrow at 8AM PST & join us for a day festivities to fundraise $10 million for @NewStoryCharity Donate here ⬇️ thankmas.tiltify.com Merry Thankmas Eve! Tune into @JackSepticeye’s Youtube livestream tomorrow at 8AM PST & join us for a day festivities to fundraise $10 million for @NewStoryCharity. Donate here ⬇️ thankmas.tiltify.com

At the end of the stream, Jack announced that they had raised over $7 million for the Thankmas charity. It is worth noting that the Thankmas charity is still open and will remain so till the end of the year.

Valkyrae

Valkyrae was one of the streamers who joined hands with Jacksepticeye in his Thankmas initiative. The streamer also held a charity livestream on her channel and set a goal of $100,000 for her stream. However, she was pleasantly surprised when an anonymous viewer made a $200,000 donation for the cause alone, asking Valkyrae to raise her donation goals.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae

AND I WON A STREAMYS AWARD



WHAT A GREAT DAY LOL WOOO

THANK YOU EVERYBODY FOR EVERYTHING WE RAISED OVER $300,000 FOR @Jacksepticeye 'S #THANKMAS CHARITY EVENT!!!AND I WON A STREAMYS AWARDWHAT A GREAT DAY LOL WOOOTHANK YOU EVERYBODY FOR EVERYTHING WE RAISED OVER $300,000 FOR @Jacksepticeye 'S #THANKMAS CHARITY EVENT!!!AND I WON A STREAMYS AWARDWHAT A GREAT DAY LOL WOOOTHANK YOU EVERYBODY FOR EVERYTHING https://t.co/pX3mPLqq3f

In the end, Valkyrae raised over $300,000 from her charity livestream for Thankmas.

Fuslie

Leslie "fuslie" Fu also held a charity stream in October this year for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. The streamer joined hands with 100 Thieves in this venture, and raised over $55000 for the charitable cause in less than 5 hours.

leslie @fuslie so we just raised $55,730.00 in less than 5 hours for the National Breast Cancer Foundation 💕 absolutely mind-blown, THANK YOU SO MUCH EVERYONE 😭 so we just raised $55,730.00 in less than 5 hours for the National Breast Cancer Foundation 💕 absolutely mind-blown, THANK YOU SO MUCH EVERYONE 😭 https://t.co/UToJgdm9TO

The streamers played Valorant to raise money for the cause.

DrLupo

DrLupo recently held a 24 hour livestream to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The streamer raised over $892,195 for the charitable cause through gaming. He has been associated with this charity for over 5 years now, and has raised a total of over $10 million for the cause.

DrLupo @DrLupo



In 5 years, $10,573,948.



Thank you for being part of something special. ❤️💜 In 24 hours, gaming raised $892,195 for @StJude In 5 years, $10,573,948.Thank you for being part of something special. ❤️💜 In 24 hours, gaming raised $892,195 for @StJude.In 5 years, $10,573,948.Thank you for being part of something special. ❤️💜

The streamer has been heavily involved in cancer research for children, and even spearheaded the Build Against Cancer 2021 campaign.

Ranboo

Twitch streamer Ranboo conducted a charity livestream in August this year to raise funds for the charitable organization, Charity Water. He streamed for 16 hours and at the end of it, the streamer raised over $325K for the charitable cause.

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff Hello. Yesterday I decided to stream for 16 hours and raise money in a charity subathon for @charitywater . Together we were able to raise around 325000 dollars. That’s funding about 32 entire communities to have clean water. I am blown away by the support you guys gave. Thank you Hello. Yesterday I decided to stream for 16 hours and raise money in a charity subathon for @charitywater. Together we were able to raise around 325000 dollars. That’s funding about 32 entire communities to have clean water. I am blown away by the support you guys gave. Thank you https://t.co/FbokfY0Lsx

With the amount raised during this livestream, the streamer and his viewers have funded clean water for over 32 communities.

Also Read Article Continues below

Most prominent streamers have always been heavily involved with charity, and it is truly wholesome to see them giving back to the community that helps them grow every day.

Edited by Saman