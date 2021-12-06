"I'm so excited": Minecraft star Ranboo talks about his new lore on Dream SMP

Minecraft streamer Ranboo recently spoke about his character's new lore on the Dream SMP server. Ranboo has been one of the main characters in the Dream SMP server and was recently killed. After this, he appeared on the Minecraft server as Ghostboo and seems to be excited to become a part of a new lore.

For fans who don't know, Dream SMP Minecraft server is arguably the most famous Minecraft server, hosting more than 30 of the top Minecraft players and content creators. It is famed for various role-playing stories which pan out on the server, played by their members. Hence, Ranboo expressed his excitement for potentially starting off a new lore arc.

Minecraft streamer Ranboo hypes about his character's new lore on Dream SMP

Past events and Ranboo's death

Let's look at the backstory of how Ranboo died, to properly understand his character change and new lore.

On November 29th, Minecraft streamer Technoblade, with the help of Ph1LzA and Nihachu, broke into Dream SMP's prison and helped Dream and Ranboo escape. Technoblade and Dream somehow fought Awesamdude and BadBoyHalo, who were the prison guards, and escaped.

Ranboo killed by Awesamdude (Image via Technoblade/YouTube)

But when they came out of the prison, a war broke where Technoblade fought Sapnap, Awesamdude, Callahan, and others. In the midst of all this, Awesamdude recaptured Ranboo and threatened Dream and Technoblade to come back. But eventually, he killed Ranboo.

After all this, Ranboo has returned, but wearing a different skin, and with a different attitude.

Ranboo talks about new lore involving him

Ranboo's new skin after his death on TommyInnit stream (Image via u/lonely-blue-sheep, Reddit)

In a recent casual stream, the Minecraft star spoke to his viewers about Dream SMP lore, and declared that he had planned something very interesting and fun planned ahead. He just hyped his viewers up by giving small hints about what was about to come next. He spoke this at 0:21 into the stream clip:

"I know. I'm so excited. It's gonna be so, so cool. I'm working with someone who is planning it out as well. And it is sick."

Also Read Article Continues below

He revealed how the new lore story will be relatively light-hearted compared to the intense lore Dream SMP is known for. He hopes that everything goes well and his plans execute perfectly. As expected, his viewers lost their minds after hearing small hints of the new lore from their favorite Minecraft streamer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan