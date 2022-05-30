Watch: IRL Twitch streamer asked to join cult on Walking Across America livestream

There is never a shortage of weird and hilarious moments with IRL streamers, particularly those in the US. A clip from one such creator, SubwaySean, has been getting some attention on social media where someone is trying to recruit him to an unidentified "cult."

The clip has the cult member fervently outlining his lifestyle, with Sean agreeing politely to everything the person had to say. Read on to find out how the creator handled the situation and how the streaming community reacted.

IRL streamer stopped by cult member in Lake View, NY

The streamer was streaming Day 25 of his "The Great American Subway Walk" when the incident occurred. The Boston-based creator started the walk from there on May 1, intending to reach Santa Monica, California.

The goal is to achieve this feat only while eating food from the restaurant chain Subway, hence the name.

After stopping to buy some water from Walmart, the content creator had just resumed his interaction with the chat when viewers saw a man waiting for the creator on the sidewalk.

(watch from 1:30:41 to see the entire interaction)

The man, who later revealed himself to be part of a commune, said his friend had told him about Sean after seeing him walk along the sidewalk.

"He saw you, and he called me to come check you out. We're a group of believers, and we all live together and share everything. Like a community-type thing."

The man continued, giving some details about the nature of their co-living arrangement.

"We're actually believers in the Holy Bible and stuff."

Sean's polite reactions must have tipped off the commune member, so he quickly wrapped up his pitch.

"And he was like, he looks like a nice man, you gotta go see him. So I jumped in my vehicle and came to see you. I would invite you home, but you're doing the thing (referring to the streamer's trip), so if you ever get tired and stuff, you can check out our website."

After the interaction was over, the broadcaster summed up the situation in one line and moved on:

"You meet some interesting people on the road, you know? I just don't think I want to have the adventure of going into their house, you know?"

The speculation as to which particular "cult" flagged down the streamer has led to a chain reaction, with the clip being widely shared on social media.

Many users are hilariously appropriating the interaction to the way NPCs offer side missions in games like GTA.

Many fans also related to the creator's later comments about how it was simply unacceptable to stop someone out of the blue on the street.

Many fans also observed how the man kept sidestepping the world "cult" at every turn.

The Great American Subway Walk is being undertaken for the charity Big Sea Mountaineers, an organization working with inner-city children to take them on adventure trips. It is being hosted on the Twitch handle SubwaySean.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far