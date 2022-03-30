Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King review: Who to trust in a world of scammers? 

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, Netflix's most recent true-crime documentary, is out to watch on the streaming platform. The documentary provides some promising insight into the bitcoin scam that went down in Canada in 2018 and the mastermind behind the entire thing, Gerald Cotten, the founder of the crypto currency trading company Quadriga.

After founding his company, which emerged as Canada’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, transferring Bitcoin to dollars and vice versa, Gerry ended up dead under mysterious circumstances in India.

His death led to an uproar as he took to his grave the keys to unlock over $250 million that his investors had invested in bitcoin via his company. Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King gives a deeper insight into the bitcoin scammer Gerald Cotten's life.

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King: Investors turn into investigators

What happens when a whole community of investors is duped and scammed by a seemingly good-natured CEO? They unite and launch their own investigation to get to the bottom of the issue that led to millions of their hard-earned money getting laundered.

Netflix's true-crime documentary, Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, follows the exploits of Quadriga CEO Gerald Cotten. It tells the story of the fall of the company through the perspective of investors, journalists, and employees of the company who were personally affected by Cotten's scam.

It follows the story through interviews and chat messages in a certain Telegram group where investors who were duped joined together to get to the bottom of the mystery of Gerald Cotten's death.

When Quadriga was first founded, the crypto currency market was booming, and so was Quadriga CEO Cotten's business. However, some time later, the crypto market crashed and investors started panicking and trying to take their money out of their bitcoin investments. That is when trouble started for Quadriga.

At the time, Cotten was traveling all over the world and doing his business from abroad.

While his customers and employees were panicking over the fact that no withdrawal could be facilitated from their crypto accounts, Cotten led a life filled with fun and frolic until one day it was announced that he had passed away under mysterious circumstances in India.

But that was not the end of the matter. What triggered the outrage was the fact that Cotten took to his grave the key that would lead to some two hundred million dollars that his clients had invested.

This incident led to all Quadriga investors uniting and launching an investigation against the scammer, who died under dubious circumstances, in order to recover their financial loss and get to the bottom of the matter.

Down the rabbit hole of truth

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is narrated by investors, Quadriga employees, journalists who were following the story, and even an anonymous investigator.

The documentary follows a linear pattern of narration that beautifully sets up the mystery of Cotten's death in the beginning and relates it to the bitcoin crash, which slowly unfolded the scam that Cotten was running with Quadriga.

The investigation launched was a dive into a rabbit hole that only got more complex when newer perspectives of the story were unearthed and never-heard-before stories were discovered.

It threw up a whole different persona of Gerald Cotten that made people believe more that Cotten was in fact not dead and faked his death only to get away with scamming thousands of his investors.

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is a carefully made documentary that gets to the bottom of this mystery and does so in a very nuanced manner by covering all perspectives of the story by looking at Cotten's relationships.

Watch the Netflix documentary on Gerald Cotten's life to get to the bottom of the crypto scam that took half the world by surprise and astonishment.

