5 highest Twitch donations that streamers have received on livestream

With streaming platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, and even TikTok streaming as a professional, careers have had an exponential boom in the past couple of years.

Now, online content creation and streaming are much more than just a mere hobby for many streamers out there. However, just like any other professional career, streaming on its own requires planning, hard work, time, and passion.

That's precisely why streamers enjoy incredible donations, especially during their livestreams. Audiences leave donations as a token of appreciation for their favorite streamers and sometimes to help out financially.

Although amounts like $10 and $20 are set standards for donations from most viewers, streamers often receive way more than $10000 as donations.

Read on to find out the five highest donations that streamers have received during their livestreams.

Five highest Twitch donations streamers have received during their livestreams

5) Thang Phan receives $30,000

While streaming Fortnite, Thang Phan, aka SpaceLyon, received a whopping amount of $30,000 as a donation from none other than the King of YouTube, MrBeast.

The donation was part of his "Donating to Twitch streamers" YouTube series. The amount left the streamer in tears, and he later played a couple of matches in Fortnite with MrBeast.

Though he is now considered among the top Twitch streamers, SpaceLyon struggled quite a bit at the start of his streaming journey. This massive donation from MrBeast to his channel was one of the primary reasons he managed to turn everything around in his ever-growing streaming journey.

4) Tyler "Ninja" Belvis receives $50,000

Fortnite King and Twitch's streaming giant, Tyler "Ninja" Belvis, received a whopping amount of $50,000 as a donation from MrBeast as a part of his YouTube series.

In 2018, Ninja was doing a non-profit charity stream for cancer survivors. However, more interestingly, through his massive donation, he made sure that Ninja wouldn't be able to win the game. What happens next is a hilarious series of events. The entire episode can be seen in the video above.

3) CouRage JD receives $70,000

Next up on the list, we have 100 Thieves co-owner CouRage JD, who received an insane $70,000 during his livestream from none other than MrBeast for his YouTube series.

So basically, this was another one of MrBeast's donation videos. But this time, Simon Edward Minter "miniminter" joined him on his donation spree for a fun Fortnite competition.

The first person they would donate to would contest for $10,000, provided only if they win the Fornite game. However, if they lose, the amount will get carried over to the next person. This amount went up eventually, and they donated $70,000 to none other than CourageJD, who ultimately won the game.

2) ExoticChaotic receives $75,000

Way back in 2019, during his Fornite livestream, ExoticChoatic received a whopping amount of $75,000 as a donation from one of his subscribers.

It goes without saying, but the donation did help him in his streaming journey and gave his channel the required boost.

Initially, the Twitch streamer thought it was a mere prank, but upon checking its authenticity via PayPal, he was overrun with thrill and excitement. The donor was KingMascot, a long-term friend and fellow streamer of ExoticChaotic.

1) DrLupo receives $1,000,000

It is undoubtedly one of the highest donations ever made on Twitch. DrLupo conducted a stream donation camo to raise money for cancer research, only to be surprised by the purple platform itself. Twitch donated $1,000,000 to his initiative, eliciting a wave of positive responses from viewers.

This wholesome gesture by the Amazon-owned platform went down in history as the highest donation ever received by streaming during a livestream.

