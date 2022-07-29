MrBeast crosses 100 million subscribers on YouTube, fans go wild

YouTube phenomenon Jimmy "MrBeast" has hit a gigantic milestone in his content creation journey and fans are absolutely obsessed. On July 28, 2022, the incredibly popular internet personality crossed the nine-digit milestone on his official YouTube channel, becoming the second non-brand account to achieve this humongous achievement. He is now the fifth YouTuber to accomplish this imposing feat.

Beginning in 2011, the YouTuber's emphatic career has been widely admired and exalted. From posting a mere 7000 views at the age of 13 to now crossing 100 million subscribers on his primary channel, the journey has been truly inspiring for many content creators.

MrBeast is planning something grand for his 100 million subscribers celebration

Since its advent, YouTube has seen multiple creators amass an astounding subscriber count and foster loyal communities on the internet. One such exponent is 23-year-old Jimmy "MrBeast." Beginning in 2011, the nascent stages of his career saw the YouTuber posting videos surrounding Let's Play content.

In 2016, he dropped out of Eastern Carolina University to pursue his passion for content creation and decided to become a full-time content creator on YouTube. While this was undoubtedly a huge risk, it certainly paid its dividends.

Now that he has reached the ultimate feat of 100 million subscribers on the red platform, MrBeast is expected to treat his viewers with a grand celebration. In that regard, a couple of days ago, the American YouTube personality revealed that he has been working hard on his upcoming video to commemorate the milestone.

Social media celebrates MrBeast's YouTube channel hitting 100 million subscribers

As expected, the 100-million subscriber clip instantly went viral on multiple social media platforms, amassing over 720k likes within an hour on Instagram.

Multiple fans, followers and high-profile influencers were seen in the comment section congratulating MrBeast for his glorious achievement.

Sharing a wide spectrum of positive reactions, here's what viewers had to say:

The YouTuber first attained prominence in 2017, with his Counting to 10,000 in one sitting video. The subsequent period saw a massive rise in MrBeast's subscriber count. From recreating Netflix's Squid Game in real life to spending over 50 hours buried alive, the YouTuber has thrived beyond belief.

As his channel continues to grow, this will likely be one of the many milestones to come in MrBeast's future.

