The entire Ninja x MrBeast League of Legends drama explained

Ninja and Jimmy "MrBeast" have been trading shots across Twitter for several weeks now. Suffice to say, their tense back-and-forth over who is better at League of Legends drew plenty of eyeballs. What began as barbs thrown across social media has culminated in a $150,000 best-of-three League of Legends match in Las Vegas.

Likely to be held on Crown Channel on Twitch, this beef has blown up to involve some serious money. But where did it all begin?

July 9th - Las Vegas. Ninja has accepted my offer. $150,000 League of Legends best of 3 match, we’ll announce our teams soon :)July 9th - Las Vegas. @crownchannel Ninja has accepted my offer. $150,000 League of Legends best of 3 match, we’ll announce our teams soon :)July 9th - Las Vegas. @crownchannel

Ninja and MrBeast’s drama began over perceived League of Legends talent

MrBeast @MrBeast I may or may not be hosting a League of Legends tournament soon I may or may not be hosting a League of Legends tournament soon 👀

What began as a tease of a League of Legends tournament from MrBeast also included a very brief dig at Ninja. One of the biggest content creators on YouTube called out one of the biggest streamers on Twitch for being 'terrible' at League of Legends.

The eminent YouTuber didn't mince words as he left a cheeky jibe at the Fortnite streamer:

“Also Ninja sucks.”

Ninja @Ninja MrBeast @MrBeast Also @Ninja sucks Also @Ninja sucks I would literally dominate you in a league of legends match and it wouldn’t even be close twitter.com/MrBeast/status… I would literally dominate you in a league of legends match and it wouldn’t even be close twitter.com/MrBeast/status…

Ninja’s retort had him stating that it wouldn’t even be close, as he would absolutely smash MrBeast in a League of Legends match. A clash this big would take time to build though, and the insults weren’t done flying quite yet. The Fortnite streamer quipped:

“I would literally dominate you in a league of legends match and it wouldn’t even be close.”

Ur trash kid Big announcement tomorrow. @Ninja Ur trash kid Big announcement tomorrow. @Ninja Ur trash kid

The internet was pretty quiet about the drama, until June 20, 2022. Just a few days ago, MrBeast would tease another huge announcement, and once again, would call out Ninja, calling him trash.

Ninja wouldn’t take long to quote-tweet the content creator, calling the YouTuber an “Iron” League player, which is the lowest rank:

“Iron league of legends player talking trash.”

Getting to the announcement, Ninja accepted an offer from the YouTuber for a $150,000 dollar best-of-three League of Legends battle. It will take place on the Crown Twitch channel, on July 9, 2022. At this point, the YouTuber revealed that he would reveal his League of Legends team soon enough:

“Ninja has accepted my offer. $150,000 League of Legends best of 3 match, we’ll announce our teams soon.”

At this point, G2 Esports entered the fray, stating they were contacted by Jimmy to build a League of Legends squad, though it seemed to be a joke made in good humor.

G2 Esports is bringing a powerhouse team, including footballer Cristiano Ronaldo (Image via G2 Esports/Twitter)

G2 got some giggles by listing MrBeast’s squad:

Top: jayce from arcane

jayce from arcane Jungler: Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson Mid: Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez Santiago

Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez Santiago ADC: Victor “Flakked” Lirola Tortosa

Victor “Flakked” Lirola Tortosa Support: Christiano “CR7” Ronaldo

The YouTuber's lineup, according to G2 Esports post, includes one of the most popular footballers around in Cristiano Ronaldo and Jayce from the League of Legends animated series, Arcane. Instead of revealing a team, Ninja only took another shot at the YouTuber:

“They’re a 10 but they think they can beat me at League of Legends.”

Ninja @Ninja @MrBeast They’re a 10 but think they can beat me at League Of Legends They’re a 10 but think they can beat me at League Of Legends 👀 @MrBeast

As of writing, the Twitch superstar has not revealed his team, but fans of the rivalry won’t have to wait long, since the action kicks off on July 9, 2022.

Fans speak up about the content creator superstar rivalry

Show up for the We may or may not be throwing the ultimate gaming event soonShow up for the @MrBeast vs. @Ninja battle on July 9. Streaming live only on Crown Channel! #UltimateCrown We may or may not be throwing the ultimate gaming event soon 👀Show up for the @MrBeast vs. @Ninja battle on July 9. Streaming live only on Crown Channel! #UltimateCrown https://t.co/Jdlw9lBK3u

The hype is building for “The Ultimate Crown”, taking place in Las Vegas on July 9, 2022. The two content creators will clash in League of Legends, and fans cannot wait to see the outcome.

Many simply want to know where they can get tickets, but that has yet to be announced. More information will be available soon, but those who can’t go in person can watch on Twitch.

couscous @therealrice6942 @crownchannel @MrBeast @Ninja Where do I watch it where do I get crown channel and do I need to buy tickets please help crown channel @crownchannel @MrBeast @Ninja Where do I watch it where do I get crown channel and do I need to buy tickets please help crown channel

Cloud9’s Keeoh just wants to know where he can start betting on the match, so it sounds like they’ve already picked a side.

Quite a few fans and content creators are looking forward to the matchup, that’s for sure. Others are curious if there will be something to partake in for the Vegas locals.

Who is going to come out on top though? While some are putting their faith in Jimmy and his squad, picked by G2 Esports, others believe in the power of Ninja.

Michael @1xMichaelFN @Ninja @MrBeast Ninja is the best league of legends player @Ninja @MrBeast Ninja is the best league of legends player

Some aren’t convinced League of Legends is the right game, though, as they think it should be Fortnite or CoD’s “Rust” map.

As for who actually claims the Ultimate Crown, fans will just have to wait and see. The two content creators will clash in just a few weeks, with $150,000 on the line.

