G2 Esports is reportedly looking to exit the European Valorant market, set to send an application to move to NA

There is a new rumor afloat amidst the Valorant community suggesting that G2 Esports might be looking to exit the European market for the shooter and set up their base in North America.

The news comes from an esports insider who goes by the Twitter handle of neL, and according to their sources, it would seem that the organization is looking to file an application to shift to a completely different region.

neL @neLendirekt Sources: G2 looking to leave the European market on VALORANT.



The org will be sending an application to move to NA. Most of the players will be out if that happens (2 EU max).



In the tweet, the industry insider states that if G2 does make a move to shift to North America, then most of the players that are currently on their Valorant roster will no longer be a part of the organization.

Most of them will be out, with a maximum of two European talents remaining in the best-case scenario. Additionally, neL also points out that if their application to move to the NA Valorant scene is denied, then the organization might choose to stay in Europe, however, even then, only a couple of the current players will be a part of the roster.

G2 Esports’ Valorant roster hasn’t exactly had a good run in recent months

Unlike the League of Legends roster, who were able to pull off a miracle playoffs run and book a seat at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, G2 Valorant has not exactly been performing well in recent months.

The roster does indeed look like they are going through a rough patch, and this is probably one of the reasons why insider news seems to be coming from a reliable source.

While the team started 2022 with a bang, placing first during the Champions Tour 2022: European Stage 1 Challengers Closed Qualifier 2, they were not able to maintain their winning streak. They fell to FunPlus Phoenix and placed second during the VCT EMEA Stage 1 Challengers.

The roster, while able to qualify for the Sage 1 Masters international event in Reykjavik, did not have a good showing and bombed out very early on in the competition. Their performance was even worse in the current EMEA Stage 2 Challengers, where they again made an early exit after falling out of the Group Stages themselves.

While there have been no official reports on the matter from the organization, it is not yet certain if they will be moving to the North American market, and if they do push the application, it will be quite interesting to see why they are looking to take such drastic steps for their roster.

