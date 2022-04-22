"I want another variant, bro. I would love another Ninja variant, with like different hair, different styles": Ninja urges Epic Games to give his Fortnite skin more styles

Ninja was the first Fortnite content creator to find himself in the game as a part of the Icon Series. The developers managed to ensure Ninja's success in Fortnite would be remembered forever as millions of fans bought his skin, and they still don it in public matches, Arena, and competitive play.

It is no surprise that Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins loves Epic Games and vice versa. The content creator has played a major role in popularizing the Battle Royale title and has also made a fortune by streaming it.

His fans will be glad to learn that they might see a new variant/style of the Ninja skin in Chapter 3.

Ninja looks back on his relationship with Epic Games and wants a new skin

It is evident that Ninja has changed a lot since he was added to the Icon Series. In fact, he even quit Fortnite for a while due to the poor state of the meta and stream snipers.

Ninja @Ninja So many streamers tweeting and talking about stream snipers.... So many streamers tweeting and talking about stream snipers.... https://t.co/sPIOLacqFN

Regardless, he is the most popular Fortnite creator in history and will likely remain associated with the Battle Royale title.

When it comes to his relationship with Epic Games, Blevins maintains that he's always been on good terms with the developers despite the peaks and valleys.

During a recent livestream, he talked about a new variant of the Ninja skin and also addressed his relationship with Epic. He said:

"I feel like I'm kind of getting shafted. You know, we were advertising for like a month that the skin was coming out on the 11th, and they just moved it. And we don't know when it's coming back again."

The streamer further added:

"I want another variant, bro. I would love another Ninja variant, with like different hair, different styles. Like I feel like I have one of the best relationships with Epic, in terms of like the things I've said about the company and the history that we have together and how much we have both benefited from one another."

It is evident that Ninja is proud of his relationship with Epic Games. The streamer thinks he has always been respectful towards the company and wants a new Icon Series skin, or at least a new variant.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Thanks Currently the command "!skin" on Ninjas Twitch Stream mentions that the Ninja Skin is set to return to Fortnite on April 11th.Thanks @frckkk for pointing this out Currently the command "!skin" on Ninjas Twitch Stream mentions that the Ninja Skin is set to return to Fortnite on April 11th.Thanks @frckkk for pointing this out https://t.co/Mv3pC7rhuB

Will Fortnite release a new Icon Series skin for Ninja?

To be fair, Ninja is correct about this relationship with Epic Games. It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that both sides have made millions by supporting each other.

ItsPrismatical @ItsPrismatical Poor Ninja Skin... In Fortnite Chapter 3 Poor Ninja Skin... In Fortnite Chapter 3 😭 https://t.co/g7hSzRbcDG

However, releasing a new skin for Ninja while the likes of Nick Eh 30, SypherPK, and Ali-A wait for their first ones can easily come across as a controversial decision.

Ninja quit Fortnite along the road, but Nick Eh 30, Ali-A, and SypherPK continued to make Fortnite-related content. This is why fans of these veterans believe that, out of all the creators in the community, they are more deserving of becoming an Icon.

Amidst all the drama, what's great is that Ninja is finally back playing Fortnite. He's one of the most skilled players in the history of the game, and watching him do what he does best, which is produce content associated with the BR title, is always a delight for the fans.

